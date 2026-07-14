Bay Area ADU Expo Coming to Oakland This September Following Successful Inaugural Event in San Jose

Bay Area ADU Expo Fall 2026 Sep 25-27, 2026 | The Bridge Yard, Oakland Attendees tour a full-scale demo ADU unit at the Bay Area ADU Expo, exploring layouts, finishes, and design possibilities in person. Attendees connect with ADU companies at the Bay Area ADU Expo Spring 2026, asking questions and exploring options for their future projects.

The Bay Area ADU Expo returns this fall, helping Northern California homeowners explore ADU options, meet experts, and learn the building process.

We want to make the ADU process easier by bringing builders, lenders, designers, public agencies, and real demo units together in one place.” — Calvin Cheng, Founder, Convo Events LLC

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convo Events LLC is bringing back The Bay Area ADU Expo this fall, expanding the event for the region. After a successful first event earlier this year, the Expo will give Northern California homeowners a chance to learn about accessory dwelling unit (ADU) options, meet industry experts, and get a clearer idea of how to build an ADU.

The Bay Area ADU Expo Fall 2026 will be held September 25-27 at The Bridge Yard in Oakland. The event will bring together homeowners, builders, architects, designers, lenders, manufacturers, tech companies, public agencies, and housing professionals for a weekend focused on ADUs and small-scale housing.

The announcement follows the strong response to the inaugural Bay Area ADU Expo, held February 28-March 1 in San Jose, which attracted more than 1,700 attendees and over 40 exhibitors. The event demonstrated the growing demand for trusted ADU resources throughout the Bay Area, with attendee surveys showing that 81.5 percent of participants were homeowners and more than 62.9 percent planned to contact an exhibitor after attending.

"Seeing the response to our first Bay Area ADU Expo confirmed that homeowners are actively looking for reliable information and trusted professionals to help them navigate the ADU process," said Calvin Cheng, founder of Convo Events LLC. "We're excited to bring the event to Oakland this fall and create another opportunity for homeowners to explore their options, ask questions, and connect directly with the people who can help turn their projects into reality."

The Bay Area ADU Expo aims to streamline what can often be a complex process by bringing every stage of ADU development together in one location. Rather than allowing homeowners to take on the task of researching builders, financing options, permitting requirements, and design ideas separately, attendees will have the opportunity to compare solutions and speak directly with professionals representing every aspect of an ADU project.

Homeowners thinking about an ADU for family, extra living space, a home office, or rental income can use the expo to explore their options and talk with professionals who can help.

One of the event's signature attractions will be multiple full-scale ADU and tiny home demonstration units. Visitors will also be able to tour completed models in person and gain a better understanding of aspects such as layouts, finishes, space planning, construction quality, and design possibilities that are otherwise difficult to appreciate through photos or online renderings alone.

Educational presentations from industry experts and public agencies will also feature –– covering topics including ADU planning, design, permitting, financing, construction, and local housing policies. By including city planning and housing department representatives, the expo creates opportunities for homeowners and industry professionals to engage directly with the organizations involved in shaping local ADU development and housing initiatives.

"Our goal is to make the whole ADU process easier to understand," Cheng said. "By bringing builders, lenders, designers, manufacturers, public agencies, and real demonstration units together in one place, we're helping homeowners leave with actionable knowledge and connections they will use to move their projects forward."

General admission to the Bay Area ADU Expo is free, with walk-in guests welcome. The public expo will be open Saturday, September 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, September 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A ticketed Industry Professional Networking Reception will take place on Friday, September 25, for builders, designers, lenders, planners, exhibitors, and city representatives to connect before the public event begins.

Convo Events LLC is an event production company focused on creating educational experiences that bring communities and industry together through meaningful in-person events.

Pre-registration is encouraged to reserve admission and speed up check-in. For more information or to register, visit www.bayareaaduexpo.com.

Explore ADUs and Tiny Homes at the Bay Area ADU Expo Fall 2026

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