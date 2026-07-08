Nepal 2035: A Policy Blueprint to Build the 'Switzerland of South Asia'

comprehensive study proposing institutional reform, economic transformation, and sustainable development to help Nepal become the “Switzerland of South Asia.”

Nepal’s future should not be defined by its limitations, but by its potential. Strong institutions, long-term vision, and public trust can transform a small nation into a global model of prosperity.” — Pan Pan founder 2510.ORG

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2510 .org Releases Nepal 2035: A Comprehensive Policy Blueprint to Build the “Switzerland of South Asia”New policy study presents a long-term national vision combining justice, prosperity, institutional reform, and sustainable developmentJuly 7, 2026 — 2510.org today announced the publication of Nepal 2035: Justice, Prosperity, and the Making of the Switzerland of South Asia, a comprehensive policy study authored by Pan Pan . The study presents a long-term national development framework centered on institutional reform, economic transformation, and foresight-driven governance. It is intended to encourage constructive dialogue among the Government of Nepal, policymakers, academics, business leaders, international development organizations, and civil society on Nepal’s strategic direction over the next ten to twenty years.Rather than focusing primarily on Nepal’s current political, economic, and social challenges, Nepal 2035 proposes a different perspective: Nepal’s future should not be defined by its present limitations, but by its long-term potential.The study argues that although Nepal is a landlocked country, it occupies one of the world’s most strategically significant locations between India and China, the two largest and fastest-growing economies in Asia. Combined with abundant hydropower resources, world-renowned natural landscapes, a young and dynamic population, and a rich cultural heritage, Nepal possesses the fundamental assets to become one of Asia’s most competitive and respected small nations by 2035—provided these advantages are supported by strong institutions, transparent governance, and long-term national planning.Throughout the report, the vision of the “Switzerland of South Asia” is used not merely as a geographical comparison, but as a model of national development. It represents a nation characterized by political stability, transparent institutions, the rule of law, a diversified economy, social equity, international credibility, and sustainable long-term competitiveness.Beyond GDP: A New Framework for National DevelopmentNepal 2035 argues that in the twenty-first century, national competitiveness can no longer be measured solely by economic growth or GDP.Instead, the report proposes that truly successful nations possess five essential strengths:* The ability to generate sustainable economic opportunity.* A fair, inclusive, and cohesive society.* Public institutions that earn the confidence and trust of citizens.* Long-term fiscal and environmental sustainability.* A commitment to creating greater opportunities for future generations.Based on these principles, the study recommends that Nepal’s long-term reforms be guided by three strategic national objectives.First, to build a society centered on human dignity.Every citizen should have access to quality healthcare, education, and basic economic security so that the benefits of national development are broadly shared across society.Second, to establish one of South Asia’s most competitive environments for investment, entrepreneurship, and innovation.Through institutional reform, improvements to the business environment, expanded manufacturing capacity, and increased international investment, Nepal can gradually emerge as one of Asia’s next centers of sustainable economic growth.Third, to strengthen governance beyond political cycles.The study emphasizes the importance of transparent institutions, accountability, the rule of law, and long-term strategic planning so that major national policies remain consistent beyond changes in political leadership and continue to serve the country’s long-term interests.According to the report, many countries have historically pursued one of two incomplete development paths: rapid economic growth without sufficient social protection, or expanded social welfare without building the productive economy required to sustain it.Nepal 2035 argues that these objectives should not be viewed as competing priorities. Instead, economic development and social justice should reinforce one another. A stronger economy creates greater public resources, while fair institutions allow more citizens to participate productively in economic growth, strengthening national competitiveness over the long term.Learning from the World’s Most Successful Small StatesA central theme of the study is that national success is determined not by geographical size, but by institutional quality.Modern history demonstrates that many countries with relatively small populations and limited territory have successfully built some of the world’s most competitive economies.Nepal 2035 examines the experiences of Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Ireland, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Dubai. Although each followed a different path, they share several important characteristics:* Transparent and trustworthy governments.* Stable and consistent long-term national policies.* Strong investments in education and human capital.* Active participation in global trade and investment.* Reliable legal systems and competitive business environments.* The ability to transform unique national strengths into internationally recognized brands.Rather than recommending that Nepal replicate any single country’s development model, the report proposes integrating the most successful institutional practices into a uniquely Nepali framework that reflects the country’s history, democratic aspirations, geography, and cultural identity.The study argues that the greatest limitation facing any nation is often not geography or natural resources, but the quality of its institutions and its capacity to imagine a different future.National transformation begins when a country shifts its focus from asking, “What do we lack?” to asking, “What can we become?”Nepal’s Strategic Position in AsiaFew countries occupy a geopolitical position as significant as Nepal.Located between India and China, Nepal stands at the intersection of two of the world’s largest consumer markets and fastest-growing economies.The report argues that this location should no longer be viewed primarily as a geopolitical challenge. Instead, it has the potential to become one of Nepal’s greatest economic advantages during the twenty-first century.With continued investment in transportation, logistics, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and the rule of law, Nepal could develop into an important bridge connecting South Asia and East Asia, strengthening regional manufacturing, logistics, cross-border trade, supply chains, and international investment.Beyond its strategic location, Nepal possesses globally recognized assets, including the Himalayas, substantial hydropower potential, distinctive agricultural products, rich cultural heritage, and internationally respected tourism resources.When combined with coherent long-term policies and international brand development, these assets could not only increase export competitiveness but also establish Nepal as a country recognized globally for quality, sustainability, and trust.Accordingly, Nepal 2035 proposes that Nepal gradually redefine its national identity—from being viewed primarily as a landlocked country to becoming “Asia’s Connecting Nation.” Through institutional reform, economic openness, long-term governance, and international cooperation, Nepal has the opportunity to establish a new development model that combines justice, prosperity, resilience, and sustainability while moving steadily toward its long-term vision of becoming the “Switzerland of South Asia.”A New Social Contract: Advancing Justice and Prosperity TogetherNepal 2035 argues that a nation’s long-term competitiveness is determined not only by economic growth, but also by the trust its citizens place in public institutions.Accordingly, the study proposes the establishment of a renewed Social Contract that redefines the relationship between the state and its citizens. The objective is to build a development model founded on fairness, transparency, accountability, and the shared pursuit of national prosperity.The report emphasizes that genuine reform is not simply about improving economic indicators. It is about creating institutions that citizens trust, ensuring that the benefits of development are broadly shared, and establishing a governance framework in which every generation has a stake in the nation’s future.To support this vision, Nepal 2035 outlines several strategic policy initiatives, including:* Strengthening the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions.* Expanding government transparency and public accountability.* Providing stronger institutional guarantees for healthcare, education, and basic social protection.* Establishing a national Citizen Equity Fund (CEF) for the benefit of all citizens.The proposed Citizen Equity Fund is envisioned not merely as a social welfare program, but as a long-term national asset designed to serve both current and future generations.The study proposes that the Fund could be supported by selected natural resource revenues, hydropower income, returns on public investments, and other long-term national revenue streams. Managed professionally under strict standards of transparency, independent oversight, and fiscal discipline, the Fund would help finance healthcare, education, talent development, strategic infrastructure, and other long-term national priorities while reducing the influence of short-term political cycles.According to the report, institutions that earn public trust do more than protect today’s citizens—they safeguard opportunities for future generations.Building an Economy for the FutureNepal 2035 proposes that Nepal gradually transition away from excessive dependence on overseas remittances, foreign assistance, and seasonal tourism by building a diversified, innovative, and internationally competitive economy.Rather than relying on a single sector, the report recommends developing a balanced economic structure supported by multiple industries working together, including:* Advanced manufacturing* Modernized agriculture* Renewable energy* International tourism* The digital economy* Regional logistics* Professional financial and business servicesA diversified economy would improve resilience against external shocks, generate higher-quality employment, increase productivity, and provide a more sustainable foundation for long-term economic growth.Creating One of South Asia’s Most Competitive Investment EnvironmentsThe study recommends that Nepal strengthen its international competitiveness by creating a transparent, efficient, and predictable investment framework.Suggested reforms include simplifying administrative procedures, improving regulatory transparency, expanding Special Economic Zones (SEZs), modernizing infrastructure, and strengthening the rule of law.The report emphasizes that successful investment destinations are built not simply on low taxes, but on institutions that provide certainty, consistency, and confidence over the long term.By creating a transparent, fair, and efficient investment environment, Nepal has the opportunity to become one of South Asia’s leading destinations for international investment and industrial development.Manufacturing as the Foundation of National ProsperityThe report observes that the development experience of many successful economies demonstrates that manufacturing remains one of the strongest drivers of long-term prosperity.Manufacturing creates stable middle-class employment, increases export competitiveness, encourages technological innovation, and strengthens domestic industrial capability.Accordingly, the study recommends prioritizing export-oriented manufacturing sectors including:* Textiles and apparel* Wool and natural fiber products* Footwear and leather goods* Agricultural processing* Renewable energy equipment* Light industrial manufacturingAt the same time, the report highlights the importance of expanding technical education, vocational training, engineering programs, and university-industry partnerships so that Nepal’s young population becomes one of its greatest strategic advantages rather than a source of labor migration.Building the “Made in the Himalayas” BrandBeyond production capacity, Nepal 2035 emphasizes the importance of developing internationally recognized national brands.Nepal already produces world-class tea, coffee, spices, medicinal herbs, wool products, and traditional handicrafts.The study proposes gradually establishing a unified “Made in the Himalayas” national brand that positions Nepal’s products as symbols of quality, authenticity, sustainability, and cultural heritage.Moving beyond commodity exports toward premium branded products would allow Nepal to capture greater value in international markets while strengthening its global reputation.Developing a Green Energy EconomyThe report identifies renewable energy—particularly hydropower—as one of Nepal’s greatest long-term strategic advantages.With continued sustainable investment, Nepal could not only meet domestic electricity demand but also become a major exporter of clean energy throughout South Asia.The study further recommends directing a portion of long-term energy revenues into the Citizen Equity Fund, creating a sustainable cycle in which natural resources contribute directly to education, healthcare, infrastructure, and future national development.Reimagining TourismThe report argues that Nepal’s tourism industry should evolve far beyond traditional trekking.Future development could include:* Wellness and health tourism* Meditation and spiritual retreats* Eco-tourism* Mountain resorts* International conferences and conventions* Cultural festivals* Educational exchange programs* Premium luxury tourismDiversifying tourism in this way would help transform visitor activity from a seasonal industry into a year-round contributor to economic growth while attracting a broader range of international travelers.Governance as the Nation’s Most Important InfrastructureAccording to Nepal 2035, the most important infrastructure of the twenty-first century is not highways, airports, or industrial parks—it is institutional trust.Successful economies attract investment because governments are transparent, laws are fairly enforced, contracts are reliable, and public institutions operate efficiently.To strengthen these foundations, the study recommends continued reforms in:* Judicial independence* Digital government* Transparent public procurement* Specialized commercial courts* Anti-corruption enforcement* Annual Government White Papers* Public access to government informationThe report concludes that the quality of Nepal’s institutions will ultimately determine its competitiveness over the coming decades.Toward the “Switzerland of South Asia”The study concludes that the vision of the “Switzerland of South Asia” is not a slogan, but a long-term national aspiration.It represents a country characterized by:* International neutrality and credibility* Stable and transparent governance* High-value industries* Efficient and accountable public institutions* An inclusive and sustainable society* A development model that balances economic prosperity with social well-beingUltimately, Nepal 2035 argues that Nepal’s future will be determined not by the size of its territory or the abundance of its natural resources, but by its ability to build visionary institutions and cultivate a shared national commitment to long-term development.Through institutional reform, foresight-driven governance, economic openness, and international cooperation, the report proposes a pathway for Nepal to become a more prosperous, innovative, equitable, and sustainable nation while gradually realizing its long-term vision of becoming the “Switzerland of South Asia.” It is intended not only as a roadmap for Nepal, but also as a contribution to broader international discussions on sustainable development and institutional transformation among emerging economies.

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