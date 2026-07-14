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The company provides background information on certified Kobe beef as online discussions continue about the difference between wagyu and Kobe beef.

KOBE, HYOGO, JAPAN, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kobe Steak Restaurant Mouriya has released information explaining certified Kobe beef as online discussions continue to raise questions about the distinction between wagyu and Kobe beef among international travelers planning trips to Japan.Interest in Japanese food tourism has continued to expand alongside the recovery of international travel. Discussions on social media, travel forums, and other online platforms frequently include questions about how certified Kobe beef differs from wagyu and where certified Kobe beef can be served.Certified Kobe beef is produced under standards established in Hyogo Prefecture and is distributed through a certification system that verifies eligibility to use the Kobe Beef designation. Restaurants serving certified Kobe beef operate within that framework.Founded in 1885, Kobe Steak Restaurant Mouriya serves certified Kobe beef at restaurants in Kobe and Kyoto. The company stated that providing accurate information about certified Kobe beef has become increasingly important as overseas visitors seek reliable information before traveling to Japan.According to Mouriya, many international visitors now plan dining reservations before arriving in Japan as part of their overall travel itinerary. The company has therefore updated information available through its official website regarding restaurant locations, reservation procedures, and certified Kobe beef.Mouriya said it will continue providing information that helps international visitors better understand certified Kobe beef and the dining culture associated with Kobe while supporting informed travel planning.About Kobe Steak Restaurant MouriyaFounded in 1885, Kobe Steak Restaurant Mouriya operates teppanyaki restaurants serving certified Kobe beef in Kobe and Kyoto. The company has continued to serve both domestic and international guests while providing information about certified Kobe beef and its history.Restaurant Information• Name: Kobe Steak Restaurant Mouriya• Locations: Kobe (Sannomiya), Kyoto (Gion)• Cuisine: Teppanyaki / Certified Kobe Beef• Website: https://www.mouriya.co.jp/en/ Media ContactMouriya Co., Ltd.PR Representative: Toshiyuki MatsumotoEmail: toshiyuki.m23@gmail.com

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