Eastin Hotel Vientiane: First Hotel in Laos to Achieve Green Globe Certification

Eastin Hotel Vientiane Laos

Eastin Hotel Vientiane Laos is the first hotel in Laos to receive Green Globe certification.

True sustainability is a journey, and we are continuously working to improve our practices, invest in eco-conscious innovations, and engage both our team and guests in this shared mission.” — Raajdeep Singh Dhillon, General Manager at Eastin Hotel Vientiane Laos.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastin Hotel Vientiane Laos is the first hotel in Laos to receive Green Globe certification . Situated directly on the shores of the mighty and majestic Mekong River, guests can be assured of a comfortable, safe and convenient stay at the grand riverside property.“The entire team is delighted to have achieved our first Green Globe certification. We recognize that true sustainability is a journey, and we are continuously working to improve our practices, invest in eco-conscious innovations, and engage both our team and guests in this shared mission. By doing so, we not only help protect our environment but also ensure that future generations can experience the same natural and cultural beauty that makes Laos such a special destination,” said Raajdeep Singh Dhillon, General Manager at Eastin Hotel Vientiane Laos.Eastin Hotel Vientiane adheres to a comprehensive sustainability management plan (SMP). Energy, water and waste are routinely monitored to ensure that benchmarks are met. Waste reduction initiatives have been introduced and actions taken to tackle food waste. The weight of food waste generated each day in restaurants is recorded each day by kitchen staff. The data is then displayed to encourage guests to take only portions of food that they can finish in one meal. Measurable data is used not only to track waste volume but also provide tangible proof that hotel operations are aligned with international environmental standards. In short, the hotel doesn’t just say its green, its commitment is validated with actual data.A new herb and vegetable garden was established at the front of the property in 2026, reflecting the hotel’s dedication to sustainability and responsible living. The hotel promotes eco-conscious practices through its Eastin Garden where fresh organic produce is cultivated. The onsite garden reduces waste and fosters a deeper connection with nature among staff members and guests. Through the Farm-to-Table approach, kitchens are provided with the freshest possible herbs or garnishes and carbon emissions associated with delivery transportation are also cut down. The flourishing Mini Garden acts as a living showroom where guests can see environmental responsibility in action rather than simply reading about it on a poster.Green Meetings have been launched at Eastin Hotel Vientiane, turning a standard business event into an occasion that contributes toward lowering environmental impacts. Single-use plastic cups are now replaced with reusable glassware and digitized meeting materials reduce paper waste. In addition, coffee breaks and lunches now feature low-carbon options and often incorporate fresh herbs or produce harvested from the Mini Garden. Responsible Choice meeting options such as these provide clients with eco-friendly event and catering services while also enabling corporate partners to meet their own CSR goals. To date, since January 2025, 31 Green Meeting packages have been sold, hosting 826 attendees.ContactPachia ThaoMarketing & Communication OfficerEastin Hotel VientianeUnit 11, Khaemkong RoadOupmoung VillageSikhottabong DistrictVientiane Capital, Lao P.D.R.E: marcom@eastinvientiane.comT: +856 21 219 999

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