ExposeIQ Announces a New Approach for Medical Malpractice Cases to Gain a Strategic Edge in High-Stakes Jury Selection

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Platform Provides Structured Analysis of Juror Factors to Support More Informed Decision-Making in Complex Medical Liability Cases

In medical malpractice cases, jurors are often asked to evaluate highly technical evidence while drawing upon their own experiences and beliefs about healthcare providers,” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical malpractice litigation often requires jurors to evaluate complex medical standards of care, causation, and expert testimony while navigating strong personal beliefs about healthcare and accountability. These cases frequently activate deeply held attitudes that can significantly influence how jurors assess credibility and liability. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform to assist trial attorneys in approaching jury selection with greater structure in these high-stakes matters.ExposeIQ JuryFit assists trial teams by analyzing case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to allegations involving medical negligence and standard of care. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment with the case narrative. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, expert testimony themes, and damages presentations against a Virtual Mirror Jury ™. This simulation is constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.“In medical malpractice cases, jurors are often asked to evaluate highly technical evidence while drawing upon their own experiences and beliefs about healthcare providers,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection in complex medical liability matters while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

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