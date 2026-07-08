ExposeIQ Announces A New Approach for Personal Injury Attorneys to Gain Strategic Edge in High-Stakes Jury Selection

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Platform Supports More Informed Decision-Making When Selecting Jurors in High-Value Injury Cases

In personal injury cases, jurors often bring personal experiences and deeply held beliefs about fairness, compensation, and corporate accountability.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal injury litigation often involves significant damages claims and emotionally charged facts that can strongly influence how jurors evaluate liability and compensation. These cases frequently activate pre-existing attitudes about corporate responsibility, insurance companies, and the value of pain and suffering. ExposeIQ today announced expanded capabilities within its JuryFit platform to assist plaintiff and defense counsel in approaching jury selection with greater structure in high-stakes matters.ExposeIQ JuryFit assists trial teams by analyzing case theories against multiple juror dimensions, including demographic factors, life experiences, attitudes and beliefs, political and social values, personality and cognitive traits, and both implicit and explicit biases. The platform identifies combinations of these factors that may influence how certain jurors are predisposed to respond to liability arguments and damages claims. All assessments are subject to human verification by licensed professionals to ensure that the analysis remains accurate and strategically relevant to the specific facts of the case.From this evaluation, ExposeIQ JuryFit generates targeted Voir Dire questions, which also undergo human verification before being used to explore potential alignment or misalignment during jury selection. Once a jury is empaneled, the platform enables attorneys to test key arguments, damages themes, and witness presentations against a Virtual Mirror Jury™. This simulation is constructed to reflect the personality profiles and group dynamics of the actual seated jurors. All outputs from the Virtual Mirror Jury process are reviewed through human verification to support more informed strategic decisions.“In personal injury cases, jurors often bring personal experiences and deeply held beliefs about fairness, compensation, and corporate accountability,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “ExposeIQ JuryFit is designed to provide greater clarity by examining a range of demographic, experiential, and psychological factors during jury selection, while maintaining human oversight throughout the process.”The platform supports trial teams in developing more consistent approaches to jury selection in high-exposure personal injury matters while preserving full professional judgment over final decisions.About ExposeIQExposeIQ develops litigation intelligence tools that help trial attorneys examine complex case information and juror dynamics with greater structure. By combining advanced technology with human professional oversight, the company’s solutions are designed to support more informed decision-making throughout the litigation process.

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