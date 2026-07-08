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The Business Research Company's Therapeutic Pet Nutrition Market Forecast To Hit $5.7Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Expected to grow to $5.7 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The therapeutic pet nutrition market has been witnessing notable growth recently, driven by a mix of increasing pet ownership and a rising focus on pet health. As more pet owners seek specialized dietary solutions for their animals, this sector is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Therapeutic Pet Nutrition Market Size and Forecast Through 2030

The therapeutic pet nutrition market has shown strong growth, expanding from $3.74 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $4.06 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This momentum is expected to continue, with the market projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. Factors fueling this growth include the expanding global pet population, heightened awareness of pet wellness, rising cases of obesity and digestive issues in animals, and improvements in veterinary healthcare facilities. Additionally, growing demand for premium and targeted pet food products contributes significantly to market expansion.

Download a free sample of the therapeutic pet nutrition market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=50396741&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Key Drivers Behind the Rise of Therapeutic Pet Nutrition

A major factor propelling growth in this market is the increasing number of pet owners worldwide. More households are welcoming pets due to the emotional and health benefits they offer, such as companionship and stress relief. This surge in pet ownership creates a greater need for therapeutic nutrition options that can support animal health and longevity. For example, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) reported that in April 2025, 94 million U.S. households owned at least one pet—a notable increase from 82 million households in 2023. This growing pet population directly encourages demand for specialized dietary products designed to meet pets’ medical needs.

Additional Growth Factors Shaping the Therapeutic Pet Nutrition Industry

Looking ahead, the market is also benefiting from advances in veterinary nutritional research and development. There is a rising interest in personalized nutrition solutions tailored to address specific health concerns such as renal and joint health. Online retail platforms for pet nutrition are expanding, making these products more accessible. Moreover, there is an increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare and functional ingredients like probiotics and omega fatty acids, which help maintain pets’ long-term wellness.

View the full therapeutic pet nutrition market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/therapeutic-pet-nutrition-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Understanding Therapeutic Pet Nutrition and Its Purpose

Therapeutic pet nutrition consists of specially formulated foods intended to manage and support animals with particular health issues. These diets are designed to prevent or alleviate conditions such as obesity, kidney disease, allergies, and digestive disorders. By delivering targeted nutrients, these products play a vital role in promoting overall health, aiding recovery, and supporting ongoing wellness for pets with special dietary needs.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the therapeutic pet nutrition market, benefiting from a well-established pet care industry and high consumer awareness. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to become the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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