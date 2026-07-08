WVDEP Provides Update on Response to Parkersburg Warehouse Fire

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CHARLESTON, W.V.a. – Wood County officials have lifted the shelter-in-place order issued Monday.





Air quality monitoring conducted by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) indicates that smoke-related particulate matter levels are below EPA's action level, and no elevated readings have been detected for any other monitored parameters. Air monitoring will continue as response activities progress and conditions evolve.





The WVDEP continues sampling the Little Kanawha River. Preliminary laboratory testing has not identified any results exceeding applicable water quality standards. Additional sampling and analysis are underway, and verified information will be shared as it becomes available.





The WVDEP will continue working closely with local, state, and federal partners as response efforts continue. Protecting public health and the environment remains the agency's top priority.​



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