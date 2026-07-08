Smoke in the air? Here’s how to protect your lungs

You don't have to see wildfire smoke for it to affect your health. Often, the first sign is simply the smell.

If you can smell smoke, you're likely breathing smoke particles as well. Those particles can travel into your lungs and, in some cases, enter your bloodstream. While anyone can be affected by poor air quality, children, older adults, pregnant women, people with asthma or other respiratory conditions, people with heart disease, and those who work outdoors often face the greatest health risks.

There is a highly visible fire in Boise this week, but there doesn't need to be a fire nearby to affect your health. Smoke can travel hundreds of miles before settling into Idaho communities, affecting air quality far from the flames that produced it.

For many people, smoke exposure causes irritated eyes, a scratchy throat, coughing, or headaches. For others, especially those with existing health conditions, smoke can trigger more serious complications. If you experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or worsening respiratory symptoms, contact a healthcare provider.

The good news is that a few simple actions can significantly reduce your exposure to smoke.

One of the most important steps is paying attention to local air quality conditions by checking the local air quality index. Smoke levels can change quickly depending on weather patterns and wind direction. Conditions may be relatively clear in the morning and deteriorate by afternoon, or vary dramatically from one community to the next.

When air quality is poor, consider limiting the amount of time you spend outdoors. This is especially important for strenuous activities such as running, hiking, yard work, or outdoor sports. If you need to be outside, take more frequent breaks and pay attention to how your body feels. It is also important to stay hydrated to help your body remove smoke particles from your airways.

Your home can also provide protection from smoke if you take steps to keep indoor air clean. Keep windows and doors closed during smoky periods. If you use air conditioning, set it to recirculate indoor air rather than drawing air from outside. Portable air cleaners and HVAC systems equipped with high-efficiency filters can help remove smoke particles from indoor spaces.

At the same time, try to avoid activities that create additional indoor pollution. Burning candles, smoking, using wood-burning stoves, or other activities that produce smoke or particles can make indoor air quality worse.

For people who must spend extended periods outdoors, including many workers, a properly fitted N95 respirator can help reduce exposure from harmful smoke particles. The mask should fit snugly against your face without gaps to provide the greatest benefit.

Smoke season is a reality of life in the West, but it doesn't have to take a toll on your health. Staying informed and taking a few practical precautions can help you and your family breathe easier throughout the summer and fall.

Before heading outside, check current air quality conditions and health recommendations. Knowing what's in the air is often the first step toward protecting yourself from it.

Helpful links:

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is dedicated to strengthening the health, safety, and independence of Idahoans. Learn more at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.