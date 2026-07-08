Five Miami-Dade assistant public defenders Earn Gideon's Hope Awards

Assistant Public Defenders Cameron Costello, Narianna Kretschmer, Leyana Quintero, Natalie Temme, and Aaron Taylor received the 2026 Gideon’s Hope awards for their outstanding contributions to public criminal defense.

The five were recognized for their achievement at the 2026 FACDL-Miami Gala.

Gideon’s Hope provides grants to "the most talented and dedicated Miami-Dade Assistant Public Defenders so they can continue defending the rights of poor people in the community,” said Margot Moss, a past president of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Miami Chapter.