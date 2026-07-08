Empress Editions Announces Monarch as Exclusive Healthcare Partner for Are You There, God? It's Me, Menopause: LIVE!

Monarch, Menopause Rocks™ and Empress Editions unite to bring trusted menopause care, storytelling, and community to women this World Menopause Month.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empress Editions today announced that Monarch has been named the Exclusive Presenting Healthcare Partner for Are You There, God? It's Me, Menopause : LIVE!, the five-city national tour celebrating the publication of Dr. Heather's highly anticipated novel, Are You There, God? It's Me, Menopause, publishing October 6, 2026.Presented by Menopause Rocks™ powered by Monarch, and Empress Editions, the national tour blends live storytelling, comedy, physician-led conversations, curated wellness experiences, and community into an unforgettable evening celebrating friendship, reinvention, and the possibilities that emerge in midlife.As the tour's Exclusive Presenting Healthcare Partner, Monarch will connect the tour’s audiences with its network of physicians who provide unhurried, relationship-centered menopause care while supporting one of the year's most anticipated literary events focused on women's midlife experiences.The partnership also marks a meaningful milestone for Dr. Heather Bartos, who recently joined Monarch's physician network. As a board-certified OB/GYN, bestselling author, and nationally recognized menopause expert, she has spent more than two decades helping women navigate midlife with evidence-based care, humor, and compassion. Her partnership with Monarch reflects a shared commitment to transforming the menopause experience through personalized, relationship-centered healthcare."This partnership feels incredibly natural because we're all working toward the same goal," said Dr. Heather. "My patients deserve thoughtful, personalized menopause care, and readers deserve stories that make them feel seen. Monarch understands that exceptional medicine begins with time, trust, and relationships—and that's exactly what this tour is about, too."Beginning this fall, Are You There, God? It's Me, Menopause: LIVE! will travel to Chicago (September 18), Boston (October 9), New York City (October 10), Los Angeles (October 17), and San Francisco (October 18), where Dr. Heather, leading healthcare experts, and immersive wellness experiences will bring women together to laugh, learn, connect, and celebrate midlife."We believe women deserve healthcare built around relationships, not rushed appointments," said Anna Lohrfink, co-founder and CEO, Monarch. "Time is the foundation of good care, not just good medicine. Dr. Heather’s tour extends that same idea beyond the exam room and into women's everyday lives.”"Books start conversations. Great partnerships turn them into movements," said Alisa Kennedy Jones, founder of Empress Editions. "We're proud to partner with Monarch to bring trusted menopause care and this unforgettable tour experience to women across the country."###About Are You There, God? It's Me, MenopausePublishing October 6, 2026, Are You There, God? It's Me, Menopause is Dr. Heather's highly anticipated debut novel—a hilarious, heartfelt Gen X ode to friendship, reinvention, and midlife's messy "puberty in reverse." A celebration of laughter, honesty, and second chances, it reminds readers that menopause isn't the end of the story—it's the beginning of a remarkable new chapter.###About MonarchMonarch is the premier service partner for women’s health physicians who want to leave behind high-volume, insurance-driven care and build independent practices that deliver exceptional, personalized care for women at every stage of life. Monarch provides the operational support, technology, and investment physicians need without taking away ownership or clinical autonomy. Monarch’s proven model enables physicians to reduce patient volume, deliver proactive, personalized care, and build stronger relationships with their patients.Physicians interested in learning more about Monarch can visit www.monarchmd.com and follow Monarch on LinkedIn.###About Menopause Rocks™ Powered by MonarchDr. Heather is a board-certified OB/GYN, menopause specialist, bestselling author, and nationally recognized speaker, named one of the nation's top menopause experts by Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver. Through Menopause Rocks™ Powered by Monarch, she is transforming the conversation around menopause with trusted medical expertise, humor, and advocacy. Featured by Shape, Glamour, Refinery29, ABC News, and Cosmopolitan—which dubbed her a "supremely badass gyno"—Dr. Heather empowers women to navigate midlife with confidence, connection, and evidence-based care.###About Empress EditionsEmpress Editions is an independent publisher, distributed globally by Hachette, publishing bold fiction, memoir, romance, and culture by and for midlife women—because we believe their voices are the next great IP and media category.Media ContactsGiana GaughanPR - Monarchgiana.gaughan@monarchmd.com

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