Back by Popular Demand: Orange Tree Christian Preschool to Host Free Jana Alayra Community Concert July 25

Jana Alayra returns to Costa Mesa for a special community concert on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Hosted by Orange Tree Christian Preschool, the event invites families to enjoy an afternoon of worship, music, and interactive fun. Children and families sing, dance, and worship together during a Jana Alayra Community Concert. Known for her interactive performances, Jana invites young attendees to participate on stage, creating a joyful experience for the whole family. Parents and children alike join in the fun during a Jana Alayra Community Concert, where interactive worship songs invite the entire family to sing, dance, and participate together. Children join Jana Alayra on stage during one of her signature interactive worship songs, creating a joyful experience where families sing, move, and worship together throughout the concert.

Free family event invites children of all ages and their families for an afternoon of worship, music, and community in Costa Mesa.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back by popular demand, Orange Tree Christian Preschool will once again welcome children's Christian recording artist Jana Alayra for a free community concert on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 3 p.m. at The Crossing Church, 2115 Newport Blvd., Costa Mesa, CA 92627.Open to children of all ages and their families, the Jana Alayra Community Concert will feature an interactive afternoon of worship, music, and joyful praise, bringing families together through Scripture-centered songs.Orange Tree Christian Preschool is a Christ-centered preschool dedicated to equipping children with a strong foundation for life through the development of the mind, body, spirit, and community. Worship is an important part of the preschool's daily curriculum, and Jana Alayra's music is incorporated to help children hide God's Word in their hearts while encouraging Christlike character through joyful learning."We're excited to welcome Jana back to Orange Tree Christian Preschool for another community concert," said Leslie Lucy, founder of Orange Tree Christian Preschool. "Our students absolutely adore her, and her Scripture-filled music has become a meaningful part of our daily worship. We're honored to share that same experience with families throughout our community."Admission is free. Complimentary tickets may be reserved through Eventbrite About Orange Tree Christian PreschoolOrange Tree Christian Preschool is a Christ-centered preschool dedicated to equipping children with a strong foundation for life through the development of the mind, body, spirit, and community. Through faith-based education, nurturing relationships, and purposeful learning experiences, the preschool partners with families to help children grow academically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually while developing a lifelong love for Jesus Christ.For more information, visit www.orangetreechristianpreschool.com About Jana AlayraJana Alayra is a children's Christian recording artist, worship leader, and songwriter whose music has encouraged children and families to worship together through interactive concerts, recordings, and worship ministry. Her engaging songs help children learn biblical truths while growing in faith through music, movement, and joyful participation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.