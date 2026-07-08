Occidental Cozumel, Pro Dive International and Corales Vivos Renew Alliance to Advance Coral Reef Conservation

Barcelo Occidental Cozumel

This alliance has renewed its strategic partnership to support the protection of one of the Mexican Caribbean’s most valuable ecosystems.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe member Barcelo Occidental Cozumel, in collaboration with Pro Dive International and the Corales Vivos collective — an organization dedicated to the restoration and conservation of coral reefs in Cozumel — has renewed its strategic partnership to support the protection of one of the Mexican Caribbean’s most valuable ecosystems.Now entering its second consecutive year, this alliance brings together the tourism sector, conservation specialists, and civil society to implement initiatives focused on coral care, monitoring, and restoration. The partnership aims not only to safeguard marine biodiversity, but also to strengthen environmental awareness and responsibility among guests, associates, and the local community.As part of its sustainability strategy, Occidental Cozumel actively promotes environmentally responsible practices among its guests, including recycling initiatives and respect for natural ecosystems. The hotel engages both guests and team members in conservation activities such as returning collected seashells to the ocean to preserve their ecological role, as well as organizing regular clean-up campaigns throughout the property. These efforts reinforce a culture of environmental stewardship and ensure that operations remain in harmony with the surrounding environment.Pro Dive International plays a key role in this collaboration by contributing its extensive expertise in responsible diving practices and marine conservation. Through guided diving experiences, reef monitoring, environmental education, and participation in coral restoration and nursery maintenance, Pro Dive helps ensure that underwater tourism activities align with internationally recognized sustainability standards.During the renewal of the agreement, representatives from all three organizations highlighted the importance of strengthening strategic alliances between the tourism industry, conservation experts, and local stakeholders to address the growing challenges facing coral reefs, including climate change, pollution, and unregulated tourism. Through this partnership, initiatives such as reef monitoring, environmental education programs, coral restoration, and responsible diving practices will continue to be expanded.Coral reefs play a fundamental role in ocean health, supporting a rich diversity of marine life while protecting coastlines. However, these ecosystems are increasingly under threat, making collaborative conservation efforts essential for their long-term resilience.Occidental Cozumel’s environmental leadership is reinforced by a strong portfolio of internationally recognized certifications and distinctions that validate its commitment to sustainable operations. These include Green Globe certification, Distintivo H, Cristal Certification (covering Room, Food, Pool, Fire, Safety and Crisis Check), adherence to the Code of Conduct, recognition as a water-sustainable hotel, and certification in health protection and prevention standards.Through this renewed agreement, Occidental Cozumel, Pro Dive International, and Corales Vivos reaffirm their commitment to protecting coral reef ecosystems through actions such as reef monitoring, coral nursery maintenance, and the active participation of divers and volunteers. This partnership stands as a strong example of how collaborative action can drive sustainable tourism and contribute to the preservation of Cozumel’s natural heritage.ContactKarla AguilarTour & Travel Sales Manager//Gerente de Tour & TravelOccidental Cozumel | Allegro CozumelCarretera Costera Sur Km. 16.6, Colonia El CedralSan Francisco, Palancar, CozumelQuintana Roo, 77600 | MéxicoEmail: cozumel.ventas2@barcelo.comT +(52) 987 872 97 56

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