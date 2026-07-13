Robotimize and ASPINE Wellness Unite Technology and Spinal Care at BNI Singapore

Dr. Juan from ASPINE Wellness presents SuperTrac's clinical benefits to delegates at BNI Singapore. SuperTrac, MINATO's dual-mode automated traction system for cervical and lumbar therapy. GoGo, RoboCT's wearable exoskeleton supporting mobility and gait rehabilitation. ACE™ partnerships unite global specialists with regional implementation expertise, creating comprehensive rehabilitation ecosystems where complementary technologies expand patient care possibilities beyond any organization. Robotimize: Tech For Care. Advancing intelligent neurorehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies across global rehabilitation markets.

Robotimize joined ASPINE Wellness at a BNI Singapore event, presenting rehabilitation technology and exploring how spinal care and robotics can work together.

Collaboration among people who share a genuine commitment to patient care is where meaningful progress in rehabilitation truly begins.” — Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize Group

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotimize Group, a Singapore-headquartered rehabilitation technology company specialising in intelligent neurorehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies, recently joined ASPINE Wellness Singapore at a Business Network International (BNI) event, bringing together rehabilitation technology and spinal care expertise to explore how the two disciplines can work more closely in support of patient recovery.BNI is one of the world's most established professional referral networks, operating across dozens of countries through a structure built on trust and reciprocal support rather than conventional networking. Each chapter typically admits only one representative per industry, encouraging genuine advocacy between members rather than competition. For Robotimize, standing alongside ASPINE Wellness within this environment reflected something the company values deeply: that meaningful partnerships in healthcare are built the same way trusted referrals are, through consistency, credibility, and a shared commitment to the people ultimately being served.During the session, delegates had the opportunity to engage directly with two technologies from Robotimize's ACE™ strategic partnerships portfolio. The SuperTrac automated traction system, developed by MINATO Medical Science, was presented to attendees through a screen demonstration, illustrating its dual-mode approach to cervical and lumbar traction therapy. Designed with independent power systems and load sensors for each treatment mode, SuperTrac reflects a broader shift in spinal and musculoskeletal rehabilitation toward automation that reduces clinician setup time while maintaining precise, individualised treatment parameters.Delegates also had the chance to examine the GoGo exoskeleton, developed by RoboCT, in person. As a wearable rehabilitation device designed to support mobility and gait recovery, GoGo's presence at the event allowed attendees to engage directly with its design and functionality in a way that a screen demonstration alone cannot replicate. That hands-on interaction sparked genuine curiosity among delegates about how robotics and wearable technology can complement the kind of hands-on clinical expertise that practices like ASPINE Wellness are built around.The intersection between advanced technology and skilled manual practice was very much at the heart of the conversations the event generated. ASPINE Wellness has built its reputation around a structured, evidence-informed approach to spinal health and posture correction, combining chiropractic technique, muscle rehabilitation, and postural correction into a single, consistent care methodology. With clinics operating across the United States, China, and Singapore, the practice is led by Dr. Juan Jesus Villa and Dr. Gina Villa, both internationally trained doctors of chiropractic with over a decade of clinical experience each in spinal rehabilitation. Dr. Juan Villa has held academic and clinical leadership roles across multiple countries, including as an associate professor training healthcare professionals in spinal biomechanics, while Dr. Gina Villa has led international charitable initiatives delivering spinal screenings and treatment to underserved communities, alongside a particular focus on elderly mobility and fall prevention care.For a practice with that kind of clinical depth and global reach, the opportunity to engage directly with rehabilitation robotics offered a genuinely useful lens on where hands-on spinal care and technology-assisted recovery might intersect in future patient pathways. Robotimize's own philosophy has long held that technology serves rehabilitation best not by replacing clinical expertise, but by extending what skilled practitioners can offer their patients, whether through more consistent treatment delivery, reduced physical strain on clinicians, or expanded access to mobility support technologies."What made this collaboration meaningful was not simply the technology on display, but the conversations it opened," said Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize Group. "ASPINE Wellness brings a level of clinical rigour and international experience in spinal care that complements how we think about rehabilitation robotics. Events like this, grounded in the same principles of trust and mutual support that BNI itself champions, are exactly where those kinds of partnerships begin to take shape."Robotimize Group extends its appreciation to ASPINE Wellness Singapore and the BNI community for the opportunity to be part of this exchange. The company remains committed to engaging with clinical practices, allied health providers, and professional networks that share its belief that better patient outcomes are built through collaboration, not isolated innovation, and looks forward to continuing the conversations that began at this event.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexus™, its integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem, and ACE™, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize develops and distributes technologies designed to support clinician-led rehabilitation, functional training, and technology-enabled care pathways across institutional and community settings. Product availability, indications, and use are subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local clinical requirements. For more information, visit: www.robotimize.tech

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