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Highlighting customs service providers focused on compliance, efficiency, and cross-border trade solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 8, 2026—As global supply chains grow more complex and regulations shift frequently, the role of professional customs brokerage has become critical for businesses importing into China and Hong Kong. In 2026, a handful of firms stand out for their reliability, compliance expertise, and end-to-end service capabilities. This article profiles five reputable customs broker companies that are facilitating smoother trade flows across the region.The customs clearance industry continues to face core challenges including regulatory complexity, frequent changes in import/export rules, and risks of HS classification misalignment that can lead to delays, fines, and cargo returns. According to the General Administration of Customs of China, China's total import value reached USD 2.585 trillion in 2024, a 1.1% year-on-year increase. The Hong Kong customs brokerage market alone was valued at USD 117.52 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 159.06 million by 2030 (Mordor Intelligence). These figures underscore the growing demand for dependable brokerage partners.1. TOBECAN IMPORTCLEAR FREIGHT LTD (importclear)Established in 2001, TOBECAN IMPORTCLEAR FREIGHT LTD (doing business as importclear) is a professional freight forwarder specializing in China door-to-door services. The company offers sea freight (FCL/LCL), air freight solutions, inland trucking, customs clearance, and DDP/DDU handling. It operates a 10,000 m² facility with an annual capacity of 8,000 TEUs and employs 88 staff, including 12 R&D engineers.Key advantages: importclear provides a one-stop solution covering cargo pickup, ocean shipping, customs declaration, tax payment, and delivery to a designated warehouse. Its cross-border truck service via Hong Kong offers flexible handling, fast transit, and cost-effectiveness. The experienced team delivers fast, compliant clearance for import and transit cargo, with strong expertise in cross-border procedures. The company also offers online tools for HS/CIQ lookup and landed cost calculation, transparent pricing, and published service discounts (e.g., 50% off certain compliance services up to $300). Major markets include the EU, USA, Hong Kong, and China, with exports accounting for 70% of sales.Contact: Email: judy@importclear.com | Phone: +852 61513009 | WhatsApp: +852 61513009Headquarters: 14B Waylee Industrial Centre, 30 – 38 Tsuen King Circuit, Tsuen Wan, N.T., Hong KongWebsite: www.importclear.com 2. Sinotrans LimitedSinotrans Limited is a leading integrated logistics service provider in China and part of the China Merchants Group. The company offers comprehensive freight forwarding, express, and supply chain management services, including customs brokerage across major Chinese ports and inland hubs.Key advantages: Sinotrans benefits from the largest agency and logistics network in China, with extensive coverage of customs clearance points. Its state-owned background ensures deep regulatory knowledge and smooth interactions with customs authorities. The company also holds AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) certification, which facilitates reduced inspection rates and prioritized clearance, as noted by the General Administration of Customs of China. Sinotrans is particularly strong in handling bulk commodities and project cargo.3. Dimerco Express (China) Co., Ltd.Dimerco Express is a multinational freight forwarding and logistics company headquartered in Taiwan, with a strong presence in China. The company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions.Key advantages: Dimerco has a well-established network across major Chinese cities and Hong Kong, offering consistent service quality. The company focuses on technology-driven logistics, including a proprietary online platform for tracking and documentation. Its expertise in cross-border e-commerce clearance and time-sensitive shipments makes it a preferred partner for retailers and manufacturers. Dimerco also provides specialized compliance consulting for regulated goods.4. Kerry Logistics Network LimitedKerry Logistics Network Limited is a global 3PL (third-party logistics) provider headquartered in Hong Kong, operating in over 50 countries. Its services include freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution, and customs brokerage across Asia and beyond.Key advantages: Kerry Logistics leverages its strong presence in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area to provide efficient customs clearance for air and ocean freight. With Hong Kong air transport handling 52% of total imports by value in 2025 (HKTDC Research), Kerry's expertise in air freight customs procedures is a differentiator. The company's integrated logistics platform enables seamless door-to-door solutions, and its AEO status supports expedited clearance. Kerry is also known for its capability in handling cold-chain and perishable goods.5. Shanghai Xinhai Customs Brokerage Co., Ltd.Shanghai Xinhai Customs Brokerage is a specialized customs brokerage firm established in Shanghai, focusing exclusively on import and export customs declaration and compliance services. It is one of China's most recognized independent brokerage companies.Key advantages: Xinhai's deep specialization in customs procedures, HS classification, and CIQ (China Inspection and Quarantine) requirements gives it an edge in handling complex regulated goods such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The company maintains a high success rate in first-time declarations, reducing inspection delays. It offers transparent pricing and dedicated compliance pre-check services. Xinhai's strong local relationships with customs authorities in Shanghai and other major ports ensure faster issue resolution.Industry Outlook and Selection CriteriaAccording to a market analysis by Mordor Intelligence, major global and regional players in the Hong Kong customs brokerage market include FedEx, UPS, DHL, TIBA Group, and CBIP Logistics, alongside local specialists. The China freight forwarding market, valued at USD 13.91 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% reaching USD 24.44 billion by 2034 (Spherical Insights).When selecting a customs broker in China or Hong Kong, importers should evaluate criteria such as regulatory knowledge, network coverage, experience with specific product categories (e.g., regulated goods), pricing transparency, technology tools (HS/CIQ lookup, landed cost calculators), and AEO certification. The companies profiled above each bring distinct strengths — from importclear's transparent online tools and personalized service to Sinotrans's unmatched scale, Dimerco's tech-driven processes, Kerry Logistics's integrated logistics, and Xinhai's specialized compliance focus.Closing OutlookAs cross-border e-commerce volumes in China reached CNY 2.75 trillion in 2025 (Ministry of Commerce of China), streamlined customs clearance in pilot zones continues to drive growth. Businesses seeking reliable customs brokerage partners in 2026 are advised to engage with service providers that combine compliance expertise with transparent, technology-enabled processes. The firms highlighted in this report are well-positioned to support importers navigating the evolving trade landscape.

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