Stanford Blood Center Expands Transplantation Support with Launch of Organ and Tissue Donor Infectious Disease Testing

SBC becomes a testing facility for Donor Network West, serving more than 13 million people across Northern California and Northern Nevada.

STANFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanford Blood Center (SBC) today announced the successful launch of its testing services, including infectious disease and immunohematology, for Organ Procurement Organizations and Tissue Banks, expanding its specialized laboratory services to support organ and tissue donations throughout Northern California and beyond.With the July 1 launch, SBC is now providing organ and tissue donor testing services for Donor Network West, the federally designated Organ Procurement Organization serving more than 13 million people across Northern California and Northern Nevada. The new service further expands SBC's longstanding role in transfusion and transplantation medicine while helping ensure lifesaving organs and tissues can be evaluated safely and efficiently for transplantation.Organ Procurement Organizations and Tissue Banks coordinate complex donation processes following a person's death, working with donor hospitals, transplant centers, and clinical laboratories to facilitate recovery, evaluation, and transplantation. Comprehensive laboratory testing is a critical step in those processes, helping ensure organs and tissues can be transplanted safely while meeting rigorous federal requirements."For nearly five decades, Stanford Blood Center has been committed to providing highly specialized laboratory services that support some of healthcare's most complex needs," said Harpreet Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer of Stanford Blood Center." As the last remaining donor testing laboratory in California and one of only a small number of laboratories positioned to support Organ Procurement Organizations and Tissue Banks nationally, we’re proud to expand our role in transplantation medicine by providing the testing that helps make organ and tissue donation and transplantation possible for patients across the West Coast."Since its founding in 1978, Stanford Blood Center has served as a trusted laboratory partner for healthcare organizations, researchers, and biotechnology innovators throughout the Bay Area and beyond. In addition to providing the region's blood supply, SBC delivers routine, complex and customized testing services supporting transfusion medicine, transplantation, research and advanced therapies.Its Donor Testing Laboratory provides infectious disease and immunohematology testing that supports blood donation, bone marrow transplantation, living organ donation, and organ and tissue transplantation. Stanford Blood Center's onsite Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics Laboratory provides compatibility testing and pre- and post-transplant monitoring for bone marrow and solid organ transplantation, while its Biologics program supports clinical research and emerging therapies for the growing research and therapeutics community.The addition of testing services for Organ Procurement Organizations and Tissue Banks further strengthens SBC’s comprehensive laboratory capabilities and reflects the organization's continued investment in supporting patients across the full continuum of care – from blood donation to lifesaving organ and tissue transplantation.To learn more, visit: https://sbclabs.org To order various SBC lab services, please contact us to discuss your needs:Donor Testing Lab, Transfusable Blood Products, OPO and IRLHours: 24/7Phone: (650) 725-2491Email: sbc-hospital-services@stanford.eduFlow Cytometry LabHours: Monday-Friday, 9:30am-6:00pmPhone: (650) 723-6304Email: sbc-flowlab@stanford.eduHLA Lab OrderingPhone: (650) 724-6742Fax: (650) 723-6350Email: secure-HLAsupport@lists.stanford.eduTo order Clinical Services or Research Services, visit: sbclabs.org/ordering ###About SBC LabsStanford Blood Center (SBC) provides routine, complex, and customized testing services to support transfusion and transplantation medicine for Bay Area patients and the growing research and therapeutics community. More information is available at sbclabs.org.

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