Input sought on safety improvements to U.S. Route 54 in Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is exploring safety enhancements to U.S. Route 54, south of Brazito, and seeking community input on the proposed improvements.

The four-mile section of U.S. 54 between United Road and Gray Road has a history of serious and fatal crashes. From 2016-2025, there have been 227 crashes resulting in five people losing their lives and 21 people left with serious or debilitating injuries. Of those 227 crashes, 63 percent (143 crashes) occurred in the westbound lanes and 18 percent at intersections.

MoDOT is in the planning stages of a project to enhance the safety along this corridor by reducing the number of crossings and realigning the westbound lanes of U.S. 54 to eliminate the curve, while minimizing the impact on people, property, and the environment. Public input is essential, and by commenting, asking questions, and providing insight during the in-person public hearing and four-week comment period, the community can help guide the project’s design and development.

The open-house style hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at Friedens Church Brazito, located at 9522 Pleasant Hill Road in Jefferson City. Attendees may come and go as they please at any time from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., as there will be no formal presentation. The project team will be on hand to answer questions, provide information, and receive input about the project. The meeting exhibits will also be made available online.

In addition to the public hearing, there will be a four-week comment period running July 14 – Aug. 11, 2026. Input can be submitted online through a form on the project webpage, emailed to CDCR@modot.mo.gov, or mailed to U.S. Route 54 safety improvements in Cole County, c/o MoDOT, 1511 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO 65102. All comments must be received or postmarked by Aug. 11, 2026.

More details are available about the project and the online comment form can be found here: www.modot.org/projects/us-route-54-intersection-improvements-cole-county.

MoDOT is committed to providing equal access to this event for all participants. If you need reasonable accommodations or translation services, please contact MoDOT by Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at CDCR@modot.mo.gov, so arrangements can be made.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones. Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.

For traffic updates or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit our Traveler Information Map. Information is also available 24/7 via social media. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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