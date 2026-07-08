Shanghai Hecheng Polymer Technology Co., Ltd

Exploring Leading Suppliers Advancing Innovation, Quality Control, and Sustainable Solutions Across the Polyurethane Industry

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANGHAI, China – The global polyurethane market, valued at an estimated USD 85.2 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 136.2 billion by 2035 (Roots Analysis), continues to expand as demand grows for industrial, automotive, and renewable energy applications. Mainland China alone accounts for approximately one-third of the global diisocyanate market (including TDI, MDI, and aliphatic isocyanates) as of 2024 (S&P Global Commodity Insights). This report profiles five Chinese polyurethane raw materials manufacturers that have built reputations for reliability, scale, and specialized product offerings.1. Shanghai Hecheng Polymer Technology Co., Ltd（ Shanghai Hecheng Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd Shanghai Hecheng Polymer Technology Co., Ltd, established in 2009 and headquartered at No. 1266 Xinbin Road, Maogang Town, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China, is a national high‑tech enterprise focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, and global supply of high‑performance polyurethane (CPU) elastomer materials. Its main product is casting polyurethane prepolymer . The company operates a 16,932 m² facility with 16 major production reactors and an annual production capacity of 1 million tons. Its product range includes over 1,000 prepolymer grades, covering casting polyurethane prepolymers, quasi polyurethane elastomers, liquid polyurethane, waterborne polyurethane, water‑based self‑matting resins, low‑free isocyanate prepolymers (MDI‑, PPDI‑, and TDI‑based), and two‑component polyurethane adhesives for encapsulation and other special applications.The R&D team comprises 18 engineers out of about 78 total employees, enabling tailored material solutions for industries such as automotive, photovoltaics, mining, marine, sports, wind power, composite materials, and construction. Products are exported to the EU, Southeast Asia, and South America, with an export ratio of approximately 30%. The company’s quality control systems and advanced testing facilities—including mechanical testing, thermal analysis, and chemical resistance evaluation—support consistent performance for industrial customers worldwide.Contact information:· Name: Vera Li· Email: vera@hechengcpu.com· Tel: 16606109059· WhatsApp: +86 16606109059· Address: No. 1266 Xinbin Road, Maogang Town, Songjiang District, Shanghai, China· Website: https://en.hechengcpu.com/ 2. Wanhua Chemical Group Co., LtdWanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd, based in Yantai, Shandong Province, is a globally recognized integrated chemical company and one of the world’s largest producers of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI). MDI contributed approximately 60% of total global isocyanate volume in 2024 (Prismane Consulting / S&P Global). Wanhua has expanded its portfolio to include toluene diisocyanate (TDI), polyether polyols, and specialty polyurethane raw materials. The company invests heavily in R&D for sustainable and high‑performance materials, supplying automotive, construction, and appliance industries across more than 100 countries.3. Cangzhou Dahua Co., LtdCangzhou Dahua Co., Ltd, located in Hebei Province, is a major Chinese manufacturer of toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and related polyurethane raw materials. The company operates large‑scale TDI production lines and supplies the domestic and export markets. Its focus on consistent product quality and process reliability has made it a preferred TDI supplier for polyurethane foam, coatings, adhesives, and elastomer applications.4. Gansu Yinguang Chemical Industry Group Co., LtdGansu Yinguang Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd, headquartered in Baiyin, Gansu Province, is a leading producer of TDI and polyurethane raw materials in northwestern China. With multiple production bases and integrated chemical operations, the company supplies TDI and derivatives for flexible foams, rigid foams, and elastomers. Its strategic location and raw material integration provide supply advantages for customers in western and central China.5. Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., LtdShandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd, based in Dezhou, Shandong Province, is a diversified chemical enterprise with production capabilities in polyurethane raw materials including MDI derivatives, polyols, and specialty isocyanates. The company has expanded its polyurethane portfolio through continuous investment in technology and capacity, serving industries such as construction, refrigeration, and automotive.Shanghai Hecheng Polymer Technology exhibition hallIndustry OutlookThe casting polyurethane market alone was valued at USD 2,758.37 million in 2024 (Astute Analytica), while waterborne polyurethane dispersions reached an estimated USD 1,984.5 million in 2025 (Persistence Market Research). Global demand for polyurethane elastomers rose 12% in 2024 (Straits Research), driven by industrial machinery and automotive lightweighting trends. Chinese manufacturers, benefiting from integrated petrochemical resources and scaling capabilities, are positioned to meet the evolving needs of the polyurethane value chain—from raw material supply to specialized prepolymer solutions.For technical inquiries, partnerships, or procurement, contact Shanghai Hecheng Polymer Technology Co., Ltd directly through the channels listed above. A company brochure detailing their polyurethane solutions for automotive applications is available here.

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