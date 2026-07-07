Bitcoin Depot Files for Bankruptcy, Arkansas Consumers May Be Eligible for Compensation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (July 7, 2026) – The Arkansas Securities Department is alerting consumers that Bitcoin Depot Operating LLC, which operated cryptocurrency kiosks nationwide, has filed for bankruptcy and ceased operations. As a result, Arkansas consumers who previously used Bitcoin Depot services may be eligible to seek compensation for outstanding funds.

The alert follows Bitcoin Depot’s filing for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Since the filing, it has shut down its cryptocurrency kiosk network.

Bitcoin Depot previously operated in 33 states, including Arkansas, holding a money transmission license with the Securities Department.

A Bitcoin Depot-operated physical kiosk allowed people to buy cryptocurrency, typically using cash or a debit card. Unlike a traditional ATM, the kiosks did not connect to a bank account. Instead, it transferred cryptocurrency to a digital wallet or an address provided by the user.

In the past year, Bitcoin Depot processed at least 2,341 individual transactions in Arkansas across at least 92 machines. Any Arkansan who believes they may have been impacted by a scam involving these machines is encouraged to file a claim.

“Last year, the Arkansas General Assembly passed Act 557 of 2025, which placed necessary restrictions on cryptocurrency kiosks in Arkansas,” said Securities Commissioner Susannah T. Marshall. “These protections, overseen by the Securities Department, have successfully led to better protections of Arkansans from bad actors attempting to use this product to scam Arkansans. This work is ongoing and we encourage Arkansans to learn more about the indications of fraud at our website www.securities.arkansas.gov. In the meantime, the Securities Department will continue its work on protecting consumers and we encourage Arkansans to call the Department with any questions they may have.”

There are 19 consumers who are owed a total of $33,312 in refunds, ranging from $382 to $7,500. These individuals will be contacted directly, but the department is calling attention to the situation to ensure any other Arkansan who previously used the service is aware of the bankruptcy filing.

Arkansas consumers who have a claim against Bitcoin Depot may file a claim in the bankruptcy case, call the restructuring hotline at (844) 339-4117 (Toll-Free US/Canada) / + 1 (332) 232-7827 (International) or email [email protected].

You may contact the Arkansas Securities Department at [email protected] or call us at 501-324-9260 or toll free at 800-981-4426.

###

About the Arkansas Securities Department

The Arkansas Securities Department provides responsible oversight of securities and financial industries in Arkansas while simultaneously working to protect consumers and educate investors. In this capacity, the Department regulates a variety of financial services, products, and professionals. Established in 1959, the Department’s statutory duties have evolved over the years. Today, the Department is responsible for oversight of the securities industry, non-depository mortgage lending industry, money services industry, state-chartered credit union industry, and state-chartered savings and loan industry in Arkansas.