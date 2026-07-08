Wabash Valley Projects Sought for Rose-Hulman Senior-Year Civil Engineering Course

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology seniors are seeking to culminate their educations by working in teams during the 2026-27 school year to complete civil engineering projects for Wabash Valley organizations and companies.

The projects must feature at least two sub-disciplines within civil engineering: structural, geotechnical, environmental, water resources, transportation, and site development.

Ideal projects would come from municipalities along with non-profit, charitable or church organizations, according to Jim Hanson, PhD, head of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He stresses that projects should have a service component to provide students with the ability to identify, investigate, and address a community need.

Recent senior-year capstone projects have included a revitalization proposal for Terre Haute’s riverfront district and the design of a new headquarters facility for Magnus Engineering in Mishawaka, Indiana, as well as upgrades to Fairbanks Park and the Twelve Points and Terre Town neighborhoods; expansions for local churches; and the new Riley Spur trail. Organizations have used the students’ work as the basis for seeking local, state, and federal grants for their projects.

The senior-year capstone design course provides students an opportunity to work with external clients on a long-range project that covers the entire academic year. Teams of three to five students begin investigating the client’s needs and propose a solution during September and October, and authorization is granted in November to proceed with detailed design features. Faculty project reviews begin in early April and reports are presented to clients in early May.

Although most Rose-Hulman faculty members are licensed professional engineers, Hanson advises that students’ work is reviewed as a critical part of their education as future professionals. Depending upon the project, the students’ designs might be detailed enough to begin construction, if approved by a professional engineer, or the designs might be better suited to provide a feasibility study for the project.

Projects are completed at little to no cost, but clients are asked to sign a release or waiver of liability before the project is initiated.

Ideas for projects must be submitted in writing by August 7 to the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at tanner2@rose-hulman.edu. Interested clients can contact the department by email or by phone at 812-877-8817 with any questions or concerns.