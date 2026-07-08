4ofJuly Sale X-Air 4ofJuly Sale X-Air Scene X Feature

AndaSeat Celebrates America’s 250th Independence Day With X-Air Series Mesh Chair Savings for Cooler Summer Sitting

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States celebrates its 250th Independence Day, Fourth of July conversations are once again centered on freedom, celebration, outdoor gatherings, travel, fireworks, family time, and the shared rituals of summer. This year, however, the holiday has also arrived alongside another timely consumer concern: staying cool, comfortable, and focused during periods of intense summer heat.AndaSeat today announced its Fourth of July Sale featuring up to $200 off, led by the X-Air Series mesh chair. With the campaign message “250 Years of Freedom. One Chair to Set You Free,” AndaSeat is connecting the holiday spirit of independence with a practical everyday need: freedom from hot, heavy, and restrictive seating during long hours at a desk.Across the United States, summer heat has become a major topic for consumers, workplaces, families, and public officials. Public weather agencies have continued to issue heat-related alerts during summer periods, and health agencies advise people to take heat seriously, stay cool, hydrate, and reduce unnecessary heat exposure. For consumers who spend long hours sitting at a desk, the issue is not only about outdoor heat. It is also about the indoor experience: trapped warmth, sweaty contact points, heavy upholstery, poor airflow, and the discomfort that builds during extended work, gaming, study, or content creation sessions.That is the environment the AndaSeat X-Air Series was designed for.The X-Air Series is a mesh chair for work and play, built around an ultra-breathable sitting experience. Instead of relying on thick, enclosed upholstery across every major contact point, the X-Air Series uses an all-mesh design across the seat, back, and headrest. This allows air to move more freely around the body, helping users maintain a lighter, cooler, and more open seating experience throughout the day.“The Fourth of July is about freedom, and for many people, freedom starts with how they feel in the space where they spend their time,” said an AndaSeat spokesperson. “With the X-Air Series, we wanted to create a chair that feels open, breathable, adjustable, and supportive. As consumers look for ways to stay comfortable through summer and beyond, the X-Air Series gives them a seating experience that is built to move with their body, their work, and their play.”The 2026 Fourth of July season gives the campaign added significance. America’s 250th Independence Day is a historic national milestone, and the phrase “250 Years of Freedom. One Chair to Set You Free.” is designed to reflect both the larger holiday spirit and the product’s personal comfort promise. For AndaSeat, the message is not only symbolic. It also speaks to a common consumer frustration: being stuck in a chair that feels too hot, too stiff, too shallow, too narrow, or too limited for the way people actually live.The X-Air Series is engineered to create a cooler and more adaptive seating experience from top to bottom. Its ultra-breathable, lightweight mesh fabric is used across the seat, backrest, and headrest, allowing air to flow around the body during long sessions. The mesh fabric is woven with a mixture of flannel, giving it a smooth and fine texture while maintaining supportive tension. The material is designed to minimize stress against the back and hips, helping users experience a pressure-free sit without the heavy, closed-in feel that can come with traditional padded chairs.Durability is also part of the X-Air Series design. The mesh has undergone a 10,000-cycle abrasion and durability test, supporting everyday use across workstations, gaming rooms, study areas, and shared home spaces. The chair is positioned for consumers who need a seating solution that feels light and breathable, but still has the strength and structure expected from an ergonomic desk chair.The X-Air Series also focuses on ergonomic support. Its comfort-savvy backrest uses free-floating tilt mechanisms to support movement through a 105-degree to 126-degree recline range. This makes the chair suitable for upright work, relaxed browsing, gaming, reading, or taking a short break. The backrest is wider around the shoulder area, giving users stable support even when shifting side to side.An adjustable butterfly mechanism adds further control, with three tilt locks and a tilt tension knob that allows users to adjust backrest elasticity based on weight, height, and sitting position. This flexibility helps the chair adapt to different body types and different desk habits. Whether a user is leaning forward during a competitive match, sitting upright during focused work, or reclining after a long day, the chair is designed to support natural movement rather than forcing one fixed posture.The C-shaped dynamic lumbar system is integrated directly into the backrest. It actively responds to the user’s body with solid back support whether the user is sitting upright or reclining for a break. The back-integrated design keeps the chair visually clean while supporting a natural spinal fit. For consumers who dislike loose lumbar pillows or bulky add-ons, this integrated approach gives the X-Air Series a more seamless appearance.The seat design is also made for long-session comfort. Sloped front and back seat edges help relieve pressure on the thighs when users sit deep or stretch out their legs. Soft padding under the front edge further enhances leg comfort. For many consumers, pressure around the thigh area becomes noticeable only after long sessions. The X-Air Series addresses this detail with a seat shape intended to support lower-body comfort over time.Adjustability is another major feature of the X-Air Series. The 3D headrest includes a double-pivot mechanism, allowing users to rotate it 30 degrees with the front pivot and 38 degrees with the back pivot. It can also move up and down by 7 cm, helping users find neck support that fits their posture. Its curved contour and flexible mesh are designed to follow the natural neck curve.The X-Air Series also includes multi-dimensional arm support. With 4D and 5D adjustable armrest options depending on the model, the chair offers the versatility consumers expect from a modern mesh desk chair. The 4D armrests can move up and down by 7 cm across seven levels, shift left and right by 2 cm, move front and back by 5 cm, and rotate inward and outward by 36 degrees. This allows users to adjust arm position for typing, gaming, writing, editing, or relaxing.For users who need more room, the X-Air Pro models add a 6 cm seat depth extension. Combined with the 10 cm seat height adjustment available across the X-Air chair lineup, this gives users more flexibility for leg space and thigh support. A seven-level backrest height adjustment allows users to control where the chair supports the lower back and neck, accommodating bodies up to 190 cm, or approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall.Beyond ergonomics, the X-Air Series is designed to fit modern interiors. Its thin back and seat, sleek lines, and seamless curves create a clean, airy style that can work in home offices, gaming rooms, creative studios, bedrooms, and minimalist desk setups. The customizable back frame also allows users to restyle the chair’s look by replacing the back frame case. X-Air models come with Space Black, while X-Air Pro models offer Space Black, Celeste, and Twilight cases, with more colors planned.The design has also received external recognition. The X-Air Series was named a Gold Winner in the 2024 TITAN Innovation Awards for Innovation in Design - Product Design. It is also listed as certified based on the specifications of DIN EN ISO 26800 and EN ISO 15537, reflecting AndaSeat’s focus on user-centered ergonomic design and body-fit considerations.Stability and build strength are central to the chair’s long-term value. The X-Air Series features a metal wheelbase forged with industrial-grade metals, supporting up to 265 pounds. The iron base provides robust support, while 65 mm PU-coated casters allow smoother rolling on different floor types. An SGS Class 4 gas lift supports 10 cm of smooth, steady, and safe seat height adjustability, with a 1.5 mm thick steel outer tube for added structural strength.For Fourth of July shoppers, the X-Air Series sale brings a timely opportunity to upgrade a daily setup during one of the most symbolic holidays of the year. The chair is especially suited for people who spend long periods at a desk and want a cooler, more breathable alternative to traditional seating. It can support remote work, gaming, streaming, studying, reading, and creative projects without making the setup feel heavy or enclosed.As the nation celebrates 250 years of independence, AndaSeat’s Fourth of July Sale invites consumers to think about freedom in a more personal way: freedom to stay cool, freedom to sit with support, freedom to move more naturally, and freedom to create a desk setup that feels open, expressive, and ready for work or play.For more information about the AndaSeat Fourth of July Sale and the X-Air Series, visit the official AndaSeat website.About AndaSeatAndaSeat designs ergonomic chairs, gaming chairs, desks, and workspace solutions for players, creators, professionals, and everyday users. With a focus on comfort, adjustability, durability, and modern setup design, AndaSeat products are built to support long sessions across work, play, and home environments.

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