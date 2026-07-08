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AndaSeat Highlights Work-and-Play Setup Savings With Fourth of July Kaiser 3 and Xtreme Bundle Offer

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States marks the historic 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Fourth of July is becoming more than a long weekend of fireworks, travel, food, and family gatherings. It is also a moment for consumers to rethink what freedom means inside their daily environments, especially as more Americans continue to divide their time between home, office, gaming, studying, and personal projects.AndaSeat today announced its Fourth of July Sale featuring up to $200 off, led by the Kaiser 3 Xtreme Series ergonomic standing desk bundle. The campaign theme, “250 Years of Freedom. One Chair to Set You Free,” positions the promotion around a timely consumer need: creating a personal setup that supports movement, comfort, organization, and long-session performance without forcing people to choose between work and play.The Fourth of July retail season arrives at a moment when Americans are spending heavily on celebration and home-centered activities. The National Retail Federation reported that 87% of consumers planned to celebrate Independence Day in 2026, with average food spending for the holiday reaching a record level. At the same time, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in its latest American Time Use Survey that 35% of employed people did some or all of their work at home on days they worked in 2025. Together, these trends point to a consumer environment where the home is not only a place to relax, but also a place to work, compete, create, and spend meaningful time with family and friends.For many consumers, however, the modern home setup has not kept pace with how people actually live. A single desk may need to support remote work in the morning, a school project in the afternoon, a gaming session at night, and a holiday video call with family over the weekend. Cables pile up. Chairs become uncomfortable during long sessions. Fixed-height desks make it harder to change posture. A setup that once felt “good enough” can quickly become a source of distraction.AndaSeat designed the Kaiser 3 + Xtreme Series bundle to answer that challenge with a complete sit-stand workstation pairing: a performance gaming chair built for long-session comfort and an ergonomic standing desk built for active movement, stability, and cleaner cable management.“The Fourth of July is a celebration of freedom, and this year’s 250th anniversary gives that word even more meaning,” said an AndaSeat spokesperson. “For today’s consumers, freedom is also about having a space that adapts to them. The Kaiser 3 and Xtreme Series bundle is made for people who work, play, study, create, and relax in the same environment. It gives them the ability to sit, stand, switch, focus, and stay organized throughout the day.”The Xtreme Series ergonomic standing desk is designed for work, play, and home use with electric height adjustment, integrated cable solutions, and a reinforced steel frame. Powered by ultra-performance motors and an intuitive digital control panel, the Xtreme Series allows users to move smoothly and quietly between sitting and standing positions. With a height range of 28.7 inches to 46.1 inches, a 155-pound weight capacity, movement under 50 dB, and a lift speed of 22 mm per second, the desk is built to support a wide range of users, tasks, and everyday routines.The Xtreme Series also addresses one of the most common pain points in today’s home and gaming setups: cable clutter. Its hidden cable design routes insulated 16AWG/3C 300V cables through the desk’s left leg, with power outlets built into both ends. This integration helps reduce dangling wires and external cable routing, allowing users to connect the desk and essential devices through a cleaner, more streamlined power setup. A clutter-free steel cable tray mounts securely beneath the desk, keeping power strips and cables organized while helping prevent stretching or snagging as the desk moves up and down.Stability is another defining feature of the Xtreme Series. The desk uses an ultra-stable cold-formed steel T-frame with dual support beams, 600 mm long side brackets, 1.5 mm thick two-stage legs, and 80 mm by 700 mm desk feet. These structural details are designed to keep the desk steady through typing, leaning, mouse movement, heavy setups, and gaming sessions. Whether users are working through a long spreadsheet, editing content, studying, or playing competitive games, the desk is engineered to feel grounded at different heights and under different loads.The Xtreme Series is available with expansive desktops in two sizes: 1200 x 600 x 18 mm and 1400 x 600 x 18 mm. Its reinforced 18 mm MDF desktop is offered in black and white options, with a smooth matte laminate surface, rounded corners, and ergonomically curved edges. The gently concave front edge and notched rear edge are designed to make desktop items easier to access while maintaining a clean, modern look suitable for home offices, gaming rooms, bedrooms, and shared living spaces.For users who want more control over their movement habits, the Xtreme Series includes an intuitive digital control panel with a real-time three-digit LED display, three memory presets, a customizable sedentary reminder, advanced anti-collision protection, and a child lock. The sedentary reminder can be set from 0.5 to 4 hours in 0.5-hour increments, helping users remember to stand, stretch, or take a break from extended sessions. The advanced anti-collision feature stops and reverses the desk if it touches an object underneath, such as a gaming PC, chair, drawer, or other item.Paired with the Xtreme Series desk, the Kaiser 3 gaming chair brings AndaSeat’s long-session seating design into the bundle. Built for players and professionals who spend extended time at their setups, Kaiser 3 is available in L and XL sizes to accommodate a wider range of users. The L size is designed for users from 4'11" to 6'2" and under 260 pounds, while the XL size is designed for users from 5'11" to 6'8" and under 390 pounds.Kaiser 3 is offered in a broad color range, including leather and linen options, allowing consumers to match their chair to their personal setup style. Color choices include Carbon Black, Robin Egg Blue, Pink, Blaze Orange, Bentley Brown, Classic Maroon, White, Elegant Black, and Ash Gray. The range gives users the ability to build a setup that feels personal, whether they prefer a clean monochrome workstation, a colorful gaming space, or a more refined home office look.Inside the chair, Kaiser 3 uses high-density cold-cure foam molded to support the body’s natural curves. The foam is designed to reduce pressure on the hip, thigh, and back while maintaining its shape over time. The chair also features an integrated 4-way lumbar system, allowing users to adjust support up, down, in, and out for a more natural back curve and a cleaner appearance without an external lumbar pillow.For different activities throughout the day, Kaiser 3 includes a 155-degree backrest recline, 15-degree rocking mode, 6.5 cm height adjustment, and a magnetic head pillow. The strap-free head pillow attaches magnetically and can be adjusted up and down within a 20 cm attachment range. Its memory foam shape supports the head and neck, while its cooling gel layer helps users stay cooler when leaning back.The chair’s 4D armrests add another layer of adjustability, moving up and down, left and right, forward and backward, and rotating inward and outward. The armrests also support magnetic armrest top customization, allowing users to refresh the chair’s look with interchangeable colors. Structural details include a heavy-duty tilt mechanism, SGS Class-4 gas lift, reinforced aluminum wheelbase, and PU-coated casters designed for smooth, floor-protective movement.The Kaiser 3 + Xtreme Series bundle is especially suited for consumers who want to upgrade a complete environment rather than buy a single piece of furniture. For hybrid workers, the bundle supports a smoother transition between focused sitting and active standing. For gamers, it provides stable desk performance, long-session seating support, and cleaner cable organization. For students and creators, it offers a flexible setup that can adapt to study, editing, streaming, reading, or everyday tasks.Recent research into sit-stand desks and sedentary behavior has also made active workstations a more visible consumer topic. A 2025 study indexed by PubMed found that sit-stand desk interventions can help office workers reduce sedentary behavior across short-, medium-, and long-term periods. While no chair or desk can replace healthy movement habits, tools that make posture changes easier can help consumers build more flexible routines.AndaSeat’s Fourth of July Sale brings that idea into the language of independence. The campaign does not frame freedom only as a national celebration, but also as a personal experience: freedom from a fixed posture, freedom from messy cables, freedom from unstable surfaces, and freedom to build a space that works across more parts of daily life.The sale features up to $200 off for a limited time. Customers can shop the Kaiser 3 + Xtreme Series bundle and other eligible offers through the official AndaSeat website during the Fourth of July promotion period.“This campaign is about more than a discount,” the spokesperson added. “It is about helping people rethink the space where they spend so much of their time. On America’s 250th Independence Day, we want consumers to feel that their setup can give them more room to move, more comfort to focus, and more freedom to play their best.”For more information about the AndaSeat Fourth of July Sale and the Kaiser 3 + Xtreme Series bundle, visit the official AndaSeat website.About AndaSeatAndaSeat designs ergonomic chairs, gaming chairs, desks, and workspace solutions for players, creators, professionals, and everyday users. With a focus on comfort, adjustability, durability, and modern setup design, AndaSeat products are built to support long sessions across work, play, and home environments.

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