Sensor Bio Appoints Digital Health Commercial Pioneer Ken Nelson to Advisory Board

We are a Clinical Platform for Human Biometrics

Guidant and Boston Scientific alumnus and veteran of iRhythm, BioTelemetry, and Bardy Brings 25 years of remote patient monitoring leadership to Sensor Bio.

I have spent my career commercializing technologies that moved cardiac care from episodic snapshots to continuous insight, and Sensor Bio is positioned to do that for the entire body” — Ken Nelson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensor Bio, the clinical-grade continuous biometric monitoring platform, today announced the appointment of Ken Nelson to its Advisory Board. Nelson is one of the most accomplished commercial leaders in digital health and remote patient monitoring, having built and led the commercial teams behind three of the top four market share players in cardiac digital health.Over a 25 year career spanning medical devices, wearables, and remote patient monitoring, Nelson served as Global VP of Sales at BioTelemetry, acquired by Philips in a deal valued at $2.8 billion. He was VP of Sales and Marketing at iRhythm, where he built the teams that launched and commercialized the Zio Patch, laying the commercial foundation for the company's eventual IPO. He served as Chief Commercial Officer at Bardy Diagnostics, acquired by Hillrom/Baxter for more than $400 million, and as Head of Digital Health, Diagnostics, and Monitoring at Biotronik. He began his career in senior leadership at Guidant/Boston Scientific.Nelson is the founder and partner of Nelson Jennings Ventures and a Venture Partner at Star51 Capital. He serves on the boards of HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), Echo IQ (ASX: EIQ), Acarix (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACARIX), Epitel, and Happitech, and holds advisory roles with the Heart Rhythm Society, the American Heart Association, and MedTech Innovator, the largest medtech and digital health accelerator in the world.“I have spent my career commercializing technologies that moved cardiac care from episodic snapshots to continuous insight, and Sensor Bio is positioned to do that for the entire body,” said Nelson. “The clinical rigor here is real: validated, research-grade biometrics backed by dozens of peer-reviewed studies, delivered through a platform that health systems, researchers, and enterprise partners can actually build on. That combination is rare. I am excited to help Bruce and the team scale it globally.”“Ken has launched and scaled the defining companies in remote patient monitoring, from startup through IPO and multibillion dollar acquisition,” said Bruce Smith, CEO of Sensor Bio. “Very few people in the world have his depth of commercial experience in clinical-grade monitoring. As we expand into new markets and enterprise partnerships, Ken’s guidance on go-to-market strategy, channel development, and clinical adoption will be invaluable. We are honored to welcome him to the Advisory Board.”Nelson joins Sensor Bio as the company accelerates its expansion across healthcare , research, and enterprise verticals, building on a foundation of more than 29 peer-reviewed studies and research collaborations with institutions including NASA, Stanford, the NIH, and Orlando Health.About Sensor BioSensor Bio is a clinical-grade continuous biometric monitoring platform headquartered in Austin, TX. The company provides validated, research-grade biometric data infrastructure for health systems, researchers, and enterprise partners worldwide.

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