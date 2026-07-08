4ofJuly Sale Phantom 4 Bundle 4ofJuly Sale Phantom 4 Xtreme AndaSeat Phantom 4

Andaseat Fourth of July Sale Pairs Phantom 4 Chair and Xtreme Standing Desk for Hybrid Work and Play

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andaseat today announced its Fourth of July Sale, featuring up to $200 off eligible Phantom 4 Series and Xtreme Series standing desk bundle configurations. The campaign is centered on the Independence Day theme, “250 Years of Freedom. One Chair to Set You Free,” and arrives as American households continue to rethink the way a single room supports work, gaming, study, streaming, and everyday downtime.The announcement connects two timely consumer conversations: the United States’ 250th Independence Day milestone and the continued shift toward flexible, multi-use home workspaces. Public data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that in 2025, 35 percent of employed people did some or all of their work at home on days they worked, while 70 percent did some or all of their work at a workplace. The figures point to a practical reality for many consumers: the home setup is no longer an occasional convenience. It is a core part of daily work and leisure.At the same time, public health and workplace ergonomics resources continue to emphasize movement and posture variation during long desk sessions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 25.3 percent of U.S. adults were physically inactive outside of work, while OSHA’s computer workstation guidance notes that working in the same posture or sitting still for prolonged periods is not healthy and recommends changing working positions, stretching, walking periodically, and performing some tasks while standing.Andaseat’s Fourth of July bundle is designed around that context. The bundle pairs the Phantom 4 Series gaming chair, built for active sitting and adjustable back support, with the Xtreme Series ergonomic standing desk, built for smooth sit-stand movement, cable clarity, and structural stability. Together, the two products create a coordinated setup for users who need a space that can shift from focused work to competitive play, from sitting to standing, and from compact daily use to a more complete battlestation.“Independence Day is about freedom, and the 250th anniversary gives the word a special meaning this year,” said an Andaseat spokesperson. “For modern desk users, freedom can also mean the ability to move, adjust, organize, and stay supported in the same space. The Phantom 4 and Xtreme bundle was built for that kind of everyday freedom.”The Phantom 4 Series is led by Andaseat’s dynamic auto-tracking lumbar design, a motion-responsive lumbar mechanism engineered to react as the user shifts posture. The lumbar system includes 15-level depth adjustment across a 0–95 mm range, allowing users to extend support forward or release it back depending on body type, seating preference, and task. In extended positions, the system can swivel left or right by 5 degrees and tilt forward or backward by 25 degrees, helping the back support track common movements such as leaning, reaching, or shifting weight.The chair’s lumbar contour is shaped to support the lower to mid-back, while its 55 kg/m³ cold-cure foam seat is designed to balance softness and structure for long sessions. The Phantom 4 Series also supports a 135-degree recline and 15 degrees of rocking. The Phantom 4 Pro adds a tilt lock for users who want to hold a preferred position, while both Phantom 4 and Phantom 4 Pro include stable arm support and height adjustment options for different setups.The series offers two armrest configurations. Phantom 4 Pro includes 3D 360-degree rotating armrests that adjust forward and backward, up and down, and through rotation to support different arm positions. Phantom 4 includes 2D adjustable armrests. Both are built with iron columns and a high-strength locking mechanism for firm support. The Phantom 4 Pro also includes a magnetic memory foam head pillow with a cooling gel layer and a 20 cm up-down attachment range, while Phantom 4 includes an adjustable elastic strap pillow for neck support.For practical assembly and maintenance, the Phantom 4 Series includes magnetic side covers on the backrest. The chairs are available in leather and breathable linen seat cover options and are built with 60 mm PU-coated casters for smooth movement. Depending on model, the series includes an iron or nylon wheelbase and supports users up to 120 kg, or 265 lbs. Andaseat states that both mechanisms are BIFMA 5.1 and SGS Class 4 certified and are designed for users between 150 and 185 cm, or 4 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch, in height.The Xtreme Series standing desk brings the second half of the bundle: an adjustable, stable, and organized work surface for daily use. Designed for work, play, and home, the desk uses ultra-performance motors and an intuitive digital control panel to move smoothly between sitting and standing positions. The electric height range extends from 28.7 inches to 46.1 inches, with a 155 lb weight capacity, movement under 50 dB, and a 22 mm-per-second lift speed.The desk’s control panel includes a three-digit LED display and three memory presets, allowing users to save preferred positions and return to them with one press. A customizable sedentary reminder can be set from 0.5 to 4 hours in 0.5-hour increments, helping users build breaks and position changes into their daily routine. The Xtreme Series also includes advanced anti-collision protection that stops and reverses the desk if it touches an object underneath, along with a child lock for added safety in shared family spaces.One of the most visible Xtreme Series advantages is its cable management system. Insulated 16AWG/3C 300V cables run through the desk’s left leg, with power outlets built into both ends. This design reduces external cable routing and dangling wires by allowing a single plug into the leg to support the desk and essential devices. A steel cable tray mounted underneath the desktop keeps power strips and cables out of sight while maintaining access through an open-side design.The Xtreme Series is also engineered for stability across height levels and usage scenarios. Its cold-formed steel T-frame uses dual support beams, 600 mm side brackets, 1.5 mm thick two-stage legs in an 80 by 50 mm rectangular shape, and 80 by 700 mm desk feet. The structure is intended to reduce side-to-side and front-to-back movement during typing, mouse movement, heavy leaning, or gaming setups.The desktop is available in two sizes: Xtreme Series L at 1200 by 600 by 18 mm and Xtreme Series XL at 1400 by 600 by 18 mm. The length-adjustable frame allows users to adapt the setup to different spaces, while the 18 mm MDF desktop is finished in black or white depending on size availability. Ergonomically curved edges, rounded corners, and a matte laminate surface support a cleaner look and more comfortable reach. A retractable headphone holder is also available as an integrated accessory, with up to 2.2 kg static load capacity.With the Fourth of July Sale, Andaseat is positioning the Phantom 4 and Xtreme bundle as a seasonal upgrade for consumers who want a complete ergonomic setup instead of buying a chair and desk separately. The offer also provides a timely gifting and home-office refresh opportunity around the Independence Day holiday, when consumers often look for major household, technology, and lifestyle deals.The Andaseat Fourth of July Sale includes up to $200 off eligible Phantom 4 Series and Xtreme Series standing desk bundle configurations. Product options, pricing, colors, bundle availability, and promotional terms may vary. Customers can visit the official Andaseat website for current details during the sale period.About AndaseatAndaseat designs ergonomic chairs, standing desks, and setup accessories for work, gaming, and home environments. The brand focuses on comfort, support, durability, and everyday usability, combining ergonomic engineering with product designs built for long sessions, changing routines, and modern personal spaces.

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