Richmond Brick Cape Sells $100,500 Over Asking at 17.5% Above List Price

Soft textures, tailored bedding, and curated artwork transform the primary bedroom into a peaceful retreat that conveys comfort, sophistication, and effortless luxury. Luxury lives in the details. Carefully curated accessories, layered lighting, and elegant styling create a polished first impression that elevates the entire home. Laura Peery Team | Steele Group Sothebys International Realty | A refined neutral palette and thoughtfully layered furnishings draw attention to the fireplace while creating a timeless, welcoming living room buyers can instantly imagine calling home. Johnathan and Jon Miller, founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, bring together luxury interior design, home staging, and strategic marketing to help homeowners, builders, and real estate professionals maximize a property’s appeal and value throu

Elizabeth Smalley listed the College View Cape at $574,500. Buyers pushed it to $675,000 — her third Jsquared-staged sale this year over asking.

When a modest home outperforms million-dollar listings in percentage terms, that's not an accident, that's preparation meeting a market that rewards it.” — Johnathan H. Miller | Jsquared Interior Staging and Design

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Near West End Brick Cape Sells $100,500 Over Asking, 17.5 Percent Above List, After Jsquared Design Consultation and StagingElizabeth Smalley of The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty listed the 1940 College View home at 6732 Stuart Avenue at $574,500; buyers drove the price to $675,000 within days of listing, and the sale closed May 11, 2026, following a design consultation and full vacant staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design A 1940 brick Cape Cod at 6732 Stuart Avenue, in Richmond's College View neighborhood near the Libbie and Grove corridor, closed on May 11, 2026, for $675,000, a full $100,500, or 17.5 percent, above its $574,500 list price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was listed in mid-April 2026 by Elizabeth Smalley of The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty, drew an accepted offer within days, and closed at roughly $420 per square foot. The home was staged by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company.The dollar margin is among the largest in a series of staged Richmond-area sales Jsquared has publicized this year, and the percentage margin, 17.5 percent above list, exceeds nearly all of them, achieved not on a seven-figure landmark but on a 1,608-square-foot neighborhood Cape. In Richmond's Near West End, where walkable pockets like College View draw buyers priced out of the Libbie and Grove corridor's larger homes, a well-prepared smaller home can become the most competitive listing in the market.Ahead of the listing, Jsquared conducted a design consultation with Smalley and the seller to review paint, lighting, and finish decisions, then staged the vacant home in full before it was marketed. The staging leaned into what makes a 1940s brick Cape appealing to today's buyers, presenting its scale as charm rather than constraint, with each room furnished to show a specific, livable purpose.The sale is Smalley's third this year to pair with Jsquared and to close above asking, following a renovated Cape Cod on S Crestwood Avenue that sold 14 percent over list and a five-bedroom Henrico colonial on Woodlynne Place that drew an accepted offer in three days. Across those three sales, buyers paid a combined $233,000 more than the homes' asking prices."Value your listings. Create an experience buyers remember. Create the want, and buyers will pour in," Smalley has said of her approach, a philosophy this sale bears out to the dollar. On Stuart Avenue, her pricing strategy paired with Jsquared's preparation produced six figures above list on a home under $600,000."When a modest home outperforms million-dollar listings in percentage terms, that's not an accident, that's preparation meeting a market that rewards it," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "Elizabeth prices with conviction, and our design consultation and staging give buyers a home that justifies the competition. A hundred thousand dollars over asking on a neighborhood Cape is what happens when both halves of that equation are working."The sale extends a pattern across Jsquared's work this year, spanning historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, suburban family colonials, and starter homes, in which the company's design consultation and vacant staging model has preceded fast sales at or above asking price.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia. The company’s process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller’s existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared’s design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). More information is available at jsquaredrva.com About The Steele Group Sotheby's International RealtyThe Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty is a Richmond, Virginia-based residential real estate brokerage affiliated with the Sotheby's International Realty network, serving buyers and sellers throughout the greater Richmond metropolitan area.

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