Armenian Icon Gary Chivichyan Brings Former NBA Coaches to Las Vegas for Unique Youth Basketball Experience

Blueprint Project is coming to Las Vegas

Armenian icon & basketball player Gary Chivichyan and NBA-affiliated Tomorrow's Stars Foundation host a two-day Las Vegas youth basketball camp

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional basketball player Gary Chivichyan, widely known as the "Armenian Sniper," is partnering with Tomorrow's Stars Foundation, an NBA-affiliated nonprofit organization, to host a two-day youth basketball experience in Las Vegas designed to inspire, educate, and develop the next generation of athletes during the NBA Summer League.Taking place July 14–15, 2026, the event will welcome boys and girls ages 7–17 for two days of basketball instruction, competitive games, mentorship, and leadership development. Unlike a traditional basketball camp, the experience is built around teaching young athletes the habits, discipline, and mindset required to succeed both on and off the court.Joining the event are well rounded NBA Head Coaches Jim Boylen and Mike Woodson, along with veteran basketball coach Monty Buckley and other special guests from across the NBA world. Throughout the camp, participants will have the opportunity to learn directly from coaches who have spent decades developing players at the highest levels of the game."This isn't just about basketball," said Chivichyan. "We're creating an environment where young athletes can learn from people who've lived this journey. We want every child to leave with more confidence, more discipline, and a better understanding of what it takes to reach the next level—not only in sports, but in life."The program will feature skill development sessions, live competition, team activities, contests, awards, motivational talks, and educational discussions for both players and parents. Meals and refreshments will be provided throughout the event, allowing families to focus entirely on the experience.For Chivichyan, the event represents another step in a broader mission that extends well beyond basketball.Through his organization, Blueprint Project, he has focused on creating meaningful opportunities for young athletes by combining elite coaching, mentorship, and long-term player development. His vision is to help young people build confidence, character, and discipline while creating pathways toward collegiate and professional opportunities."My goal has always been to leave the game better than I found it," Chivichyan said. "If one kid walks away believing in themselves more than they did before they arrived, then we've accomplished something worthwhile."Media outlets are invited to attend the event to capture live camp activities, interview coaches and participants, and learn more about the mission behind the program. Interview opportunities with featured guests will be available throughout the event.Event InformationBlueprint Project x Tomorrow's Stars Foundation Youth Basketball ExperienceDates: July 14–15, 2026Location: Las Vegas, NevadaParticipants: Boys & Girls, Ages 7–17Media ContactNicholas MardirossianOutreach Director, Blueprint ProjectProfessional Basketball PlayerPhone: (714-758-5650)

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