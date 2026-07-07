Elaine Szoczei, Livingston County’s First Highway Administrative Manager, Retires After 27 Years

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y., July 7, 2026 — Elaine Szoczei, the first highway administrative manager in Livingston County history, has retired after 27 years of service to the County.

Joining the Highway Department in October 1998, Szoczei started her career handling paperwork and overseeing a small office staff. Over the years, she built the Highway Department’s administrative operations from the ground up, transitioning into supervising all employee onboarding and managing the department’s multi-million-dollar budget, while also taking responsibility for accounting, personnel records, human resources, and record keeping activities. Highway Superintendent Jason Wolfanger said her institutional knowledge and skills will be greatly missed going forward.

“Elaine’s commitment and dedication to our operations has helped to make the Highway Department what it is today,” he said. “She came in as our first administrative manager and never stopped growing and learning in that role. She leaves us better organized, equipped, and prepared than we were when she started here. She’s definitely earned her retirement and we are all grateful for her many years of service.”

As the department’s budget manager, Szoczei was always looking for effective ways to properly manage public funds and deliver the best return on investment for County residents. Among her professional accomplishments, she completed comprehensive Disaster Prevention Training, received her Certified Professional Public Buyer designation, and earned the Certified Procurement Professional (CPP) certification from the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing. The CPP achievement helped her to ensure the Highway Department was consistently using taxpayer resources in the most efficient way possible. Szoczei is also a graduate of the National Association of Counties High Performance Leadership Academy.

Szoczei served as the primary contact for towns, villages, and the public for a number of Highway Department matters, from procurement and permits to federal and state aid projects. Her expertise in managing diverse administrative functions made her an invaluable member of the Highway team over the last nearly three decades.

“My responsibilities grew a lot during my time here,” she said. “I’m very grateful to Highway Superintendent Jason Wolfanger for giving me the chance to learn and take on more in this role.”

As she prepares for her next chapter, Szoczei also expressed gratitude to the board of supervisors that originally hired her, as well as Deputy Superintendents Zac Cracknell, Shannon Rice, and Shaun Metcalfe, and her immediate office coworkers. She said the department’s organization and reliability reflect the people who make it run.

“I love my staff,” she said. “They are wonderful people. I have a few retired coworkers, who are more like family, and without working here, I may have never had that privilege.”

Upon leaving County employment, Szoczei plans to travel with family and friends, and spend more time with her children during her well-deserved retirement.

“Retiring feels a little odd, but I’m happy to embrace it,” she said. “As I move on to the new chapter in my life, I am excited about the adventures ahead. Maybe I will see a few of you. Be well, Livingston County.”

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About Livingston County:

Founded in 1821, Livingston County, N.Y., is home to more than 61,000 residents in 17 towns located across 631 square miles of the Finger Lakes region.