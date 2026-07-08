Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin Holds the China-Russia-Mongolia Deputy Foreign Ministers’ Consultation

On July 2, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin held the China-Russia-Mongolia Deputy Foreign Ministers’ Consultation in Ulaanbaatar with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Andrey Rudenko and Mongolian Deputy Foreign Minister Gombosuren Amartuvshin.

Liu Bin stated that under the strategic guidance of the three heads of state, trilateral cooperation among China, Russia and Mongolia has shown a positive and steady development momentum, with continuous progress in key areas such as economic and trade investment as well as connectivity. China is willing to work with Russia and Mongolia to further consolidate political mutual trust, continuously expand the depth and breadth of trilateral cooperation, deliver more cooperative outcomes to benefit the people of the three countries, and support their respective development and revitalization.

The Russian and Mongolian sides highly commended the positive results achieved in trilateral cooperation, and expressed their willingness to follow the consensus of the three heads of state to continuously elevate trilateral cooperation to a higher level.