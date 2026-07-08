Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Meets with Ambassador of the Republic of the Congo to China Cyprien Sylvestre Mamina

On June 29, 2026, Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu met with Ambassador of the Republic of the Congo to China Cyprien Sylvestre Mamina upon request.

Miao Deyu stated that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Denis Sassou-N’guesso, new progress has been continuously made in building a high-level China-Congo community of shared future. China is willing to work with the Republic of the Congo to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen political mutual trust, firmly support each other, leverage the comprehensive enabling effects of the zero-tariff policy, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as energy, minerals and infrastructure. China supports the Republic of the Congo in playing its role as the African co-chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), successfully hosting the 18th Senior Officials Meeting and the next Ministerial Conference in 2027, pooling wisdom and efforts to jointly promote high-quality China-Africa cooperation, better benefit the over 2.8 billion people of China and Africa, and inject stability and certainty into world peace and development.

Cyprien Sylvestre Mamina said that President Denis Sassou-N’guesso and the new government of the Republic of the Congo attach great importance to relations with China, and are willing to further strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance strategic alignment and deepen practical cooperation in various fields with China. He thanked China for its active support for the development and construction of the Republic of the Congo, and welcomed Chinese enterprises to invest and do business there. The FOCAC Senior Officials Meeting and Ministerial Conference will be held in the Republic of the Congo this year and the next, marking the first time such mechanism meetings of the FOCAC are hosted in Central Africa. The Congolese side is willing to work with China to play the role of co-chairs, ensure the success of the meetings, and actively promote the development of Africa-China relations.