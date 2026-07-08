Governor Morrisey Appoints Shane Stack to West Virginia House of Delegates ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Today, Governor Patrick Morrisey announced the appointment of Shane Thomas Stack of Triadelphia to the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 4. Stack will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Delegate Bill Flanigan, who stepped down to join the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia following his election to the Division 2 seat.

"Shane Stack is an outstanding choice to represent the families and communities of the fourth district," said Governor Morrisey. "With his deep roots in the local community, his background as a business owner, and his proven experience managing municipal finances, Shane understands what it takes to support economic growth and advocate for working West Virginians. He will serve his constituents well in Charleston.”

Stack brings a diverse background in small business ownership, municipal finance, and higher education administration to the state legislature. He is currently the owner, licensed auctioneer, and certified appraiser for Frio Stack & Associates, as well as the owner of Island Pawn & Gun. Stack holds the professional designation of CAGA from the Certified Appraisers Guild of America and operates as a Federal Firearms Licensee.

In addition to his business ventures, Stack previously served as the Town Treasurer for West Liberty, where he directed financial operations and advised the town council on fiscal policy. His extensive experience at West Liberty University includes serving as the Director of Alumni Affairs, a Program Director for the WLU Research Corporation handling grant administration, and two terms as Student Body President and voting member of the WLU Board of Governors.

Stack earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in General Business from West Liberty University.