IAM Union Members Hear from Gubernatorial Candidates as Union Power Grows in U.S. Virgin Islands

The U.S. Virgin Islands Area Labor Federation (ALF), a coalition representing approximately 4,000 workers across the territory, recently held a debate amongst the three democratic candidates for governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. The IAM Union is a key member of the ALF executive committee and helped sponsor the event.

“The federation is grateful that we had such a robust debate from the candidates. They were responsive to the questions that many working people and families have about issues in the territory,” said U.S. Virgin Islands Area Labor Federation Executive Board President Carver Farrow. “The unionized workers of the Federation seek a partnership with the next government of the Virgin Islands with communication and accountability on both sides. Our debate was a good first step to achieving that goal”.

The debate was part of the federation’s commitment to increasing political engagement and ensuring that the voices of working people remain at the center of the issues shaping the future of the territory.

“The IAM Southern Territory is proud of our union members in the Virgin Island territory. They work the ports, collect the trash, deliver food products from Frito Lay, and work in the territory’s government” said IAM Southern Territory General Vice President Craig Martin. “These candidates need to address the needs of our members and all USVI workers.”

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The ALF released the results of a poll conducted after the debate held by straw poll, online membership voting, interviews and debate performance judged by the rank and file union members.

Over 2,600 votes were cast as follows:

Del. Stacey Plaskett: 45.7%

Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach: 31.9%

Former Legislature President Donna Frett Gregory: 20.1%

About the U.S. Virgin Islands Area Labor Federation

Launched in March 2026, the U.S. Virgin Islands Area Labor Federation is a coalition of labor organizations representing approximately 4,000 workers throughout the Territory. The federation was formed to unite working people around shared priorities, strengthen worker engagement, build alliances with community organizations, and ensure elected leaders are accountable to working families.

Participating unions include the IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers), American Federation of Teachers Local 1825, Virgin Islands Police Benevolent Association, Virgin Islands Law Enforcement Supervisors Union, Seafarers International Union, American Federation of School Administrators, and the American Association of University Professors at the University of the Virgin Islands.

The federation is focused on advancing solutions to the challenges facing workers, including contract delays, workforce shortages, retirement security, workplace safety, economic inequality, and the rising cost of living throughout the Virgin Islands.