Enroutz.com Launches Executive Chauffeured Club Membership Across the USA and Canada

Luxury Black Car Chauffeured Club Membership by Enroutz.com featuring executive Cadillac and luxury SUV chauffeur services across Canada and the United States.

Enroutz.com is a leading provider of executive black car and luxury limousine services across Canada and the United States,

Executive luxury black car and SUV fleet from Enroutz.com offering monthly Chauffeured Club Membership services throughout Canada and the USA.

Professional chauffeur standing beside a luxury black Cadillac SUV promoting Enroutz.com's Chauffeured Club Membership for executives, celebrities and high-net-worth individuals.

Premium chauffeur-driven Cadillac Lyriq, Cadillac XTS and luxury SUVs for executive transportation by Enroutz.com, a member of LimousineWorldwide.Directory and LimousineAssociation.International.

Enroutz.com focuses on premium chauffeur services, airport transfers, corporate transportation, executive travel, meetings and events, and private transportation solutions for business and leisure travelers.

Luxury fleet including Cadillac Lyriq, Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Cadillac Escalade and Rolls-Royce vehicles available through Enroutz.com's Chauffeured Club Membership.

Enroutz.com focuses on premium chauffeur services, airport transfers, corporate transportation, executive travel, meetings and events, and private transportation solutions for business and leisure travelers.

Luxury Black Car Chauffeured Club Membership by Enroutz.com featuring professional chauffeurs, executive sedans and luxury SUVs for corporate executives, HNWIs, celebrities and VIP travelers across Canada and the United States.

Join The Largest Network

Enroutz.com Executive Chauffeured Club offers luxury Black Car memberships with professional chauffeurs for business, family and VIP travel across North America

We believe the Chauffeured Club represents the future of executive mobility, delivering professional chauffeurs, luxury vehicles predictable monthly service for executives, families and VIP travelers.”
— Rajesh Sharma, CEO of LimousineWorldwide.Directory
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Enroutz.com Introduces Executive Chauffeured Club Membership Across USA and Canada for Executives, Families, VIPs and Distinguished Travelers a member of LWD and LAI LimousineWorldwide.Directory and LimousineAssociation.International

A new monthly luxury mobility membership offering dedicated chauffeur hours, premium Black Car and SUV services, and personalized transportation designed for today's executives, high-net-worth individuals, families, diplomats and distinguished travelers.

TORONTO, ONTARIO — Enroutz.com, one of North America's leading luxury Black Car and Limousine transportation providers and a proud member of LimousineWorldwide.Directory (LWD) and LimousineAssociation.International (LAI), is pleased to announce the launch of its Executive Chauffeured Club Membership, an exclusive transportation membership program designed for clients who demand the highest standards of professionalism, discretion, reliability and convenience.

The newly introduced Chauffeured Club Membership offers members the flexibility of selecting **15-hour, 30-hour or 60-hour monthly chauffeur packages**, allowing clients to enjoy premium transportation with a dedicated professional chauffeur without the responsibilities and expenses associated with owning or maintaining a luxury vehicle fleet.

Designed for busy professionals, executives and families, the program provides members with access to professionally chauffeured luxury Black Sedans and SUVs throughout major cities across Canada and the United States.

Unlike traditional ride-hailing services, the Executive Chauffeured Club Membership delivers a highly personalized transportation experience where members build relationships with experienced professional chauffeurs who understand their travel preferences, schedules, privacy expectations and service requirements.

Redefining Executive Ground Transportation

Business leaders today require transportation that is dependable, secure and consistent.

Executives no longer simply need transportation from one destination to another—they require a professional mobility partner capable of managing complex schedules while maintaining complete confidentiality and exceptional customer service.

The Enroutz.com Chauffeured Club has been developed specifically to address these evolving needs.

Members enjoy pre-arranged transportation with highly trained chauffeurs who understand executive protocol, VIP etiquette, corporate professionalism and luxury hospitality.

Whether traveling across the city, attending multiple meetings, entertaining international clients, visiting private aviation terminals or accompanying family members throughout the day, members receive seamless transportation backed by professional support.

Membership Options

Members may select from three monthly plans:

• 15 Hours Monthly Chauffeured Service

• 30 Hours Monthly Chauffeured Service

• 60 Hours Monthly Chauffeured Service

Additional chauffeur hours can also be arranged as required, providing complete flexibility for members with changing travel schedules.

Who Can Benefit from Executive Chauffeured Club Membership?

The membership has been carefully designed for numerous professional and personal lifestyles, including:

• Chief Executive Officers (CEOs)

• Presidents & Chairpersons

• Board Members

• Senior Corporate Executives

• Entrepreneurs

• High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs)

• Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs)

• Family Offices

• Investment Firms

• Private Equity Executives

• Venture Capital Partners

• Wealth Managers

• Corporate Legal Teams

• Law Firms

• Government Officials

• Cabinet Ministers

• Diplomats

• Consulates

• Embassies

• International Delegations

• Visiting Heads of State

• Celebrities

• Actors

• Film Production Companies

• Television Networks

• Music Industry Professionals

• Professional Athletes

• Sports Teams

• Talent Management Companies

• Luxury Hotels

• Concierge Companies

• Private Aviation Travelers

• Family Offices

• Medical Professionals

• Hospital Executives

• Senior Citizens requiring dependable transportation

• Families seeking safe transportation for children and elderly parents

• International visitors

• Luxury vacation travelers

• Corporate event organizers

• Conference delegates

• Wedding planners

• VIP event coordinators

• Luxury travel advisors

• Executive assistants responsible for transportation logistics

A Complete Personal Chauffeur Experience

Rather than arranging transportation individually for every journey, members gain the convenience of having professional chauffeur hours available whenever required throughout the month.

The service is ideal for:

Executive meetings

Airport transfers

Private aviation transfers

Shopping excursions

Medical appointments

Corporate roadshows

Business lunches

Evening events

Client entertainment

Daily commuting

School transportation

Family transportation

Special occasions

Concerts

Sporting events

Luxury retail appointments

Hotel transfers

Weekend travel

City-to-city transportation

Personal errands

Restaurant reservations

Business conferences

Trade shows

Wedding transportation

Private tours

Senior transportation

Family outings

The result is a premium transportation experience focused entirely on convenience, reliability and peace of mind.

Professional Chauffeurs

Every chauffeur represents the highest standards of professionalism.

Members can expect courteous, discreet and experienced chauffeurs who prioritize punctuality, safety and exceptional customer care.

Professional chauffeurs assist with luggage, coordinate schedules, monitor flights when applicable and ensure every journey reflects the standards expected by discerning travelers.

Privacy and discretion remain fundamental values throughout every reservation.

Luxury Fleet

The Executive Chauffeured Club provides access to an exceptional fleet of luxury Black Cars and Executive SUVs.

Luxury Black Sedans

Cadillac Lyriq

Cadillac XTS

Premium Executive Sedans (Available on Request)

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Luxury SUVs

Chevrolet Suburban

GMC Yukon XL

Executive Luxury SUVs (Available on Request)

Cadillac Escalade

Lincoln Navigator

Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Vehicle availability may vary by city and advance reservation.

Monthly Convenience Without Vehicle Ownership

Many executives recognize that purchasing and maintaining luxury vehicles can involve significant costs beyond the vehicle itself.

Insurance

Maintenance

Fuel

Parking

Licensing

Vehicle depreciation

Driver recruitment

Fleet management

Vehicle replacement

Administrative overhead

The Chauffeured Club Membership offers a practical alternative by providing luxury transportation only when needed while eliminating many of the operational responsibilities associated with vehicle ownership.

An Ideal Solution for Families

The membership is not limited to executives.

Many families are seeking dependable transportation for:

Parents

Children

Senior family members

Guests

Visitors

Medical appointments

Shopping

Special events

Airport transportation

Family celebrations

Members can confidently arrange transportation knowing their loved ones are being assisted by professional chauffeurs committed to safety and exceptional service.

Corporate Mobility Simplified

Organizations can utilize Chauffeured Club Membership to streamline transportation for executives, visiting clients and corporate guests.

Whether transporting board members, investors or international delegations, companies benefit from predictable luxury transportation supported by experienced professionals.

Nationwide Coverage

Enroutz.com provides professional chauffeur services across major metropolitan areas throughout:

Canada

United States

Additional international destinations may also be arranged through the company's expanding professional chauffeur network.

Beyond Ground Transportation

To create an even more seamless luxury travel experience, Enroutz.com has partnered with BookingWorldwide.net, allowing members and travelers to conveniently arrange:

Flights

Hotels

Luxury Resorts

Vacation Packages

Activities

Tours

Car Rentals

Worldwide accommodation

This integrated travel ecosystem enables travelers to coordinate both ground transportation and travel services through trusted providers.

Built on Industry Partnerships

Enroutz.com is proud to be a professional member of:

LimousineWorldwide.Directory (LWD)

LimousineAssociation.International (LAI)

These respected organizations support excellence, professionalism and collaboration throughout the global chauffeured transportation industry while promoting higher service standards and international networking opportunities.

Executive Statement

"Our Executive Chauffeured Club Membership was developed to provide today's executives, families and distinguished travelers with a dependable luxury mobility solution that combines professionalism, flexibility and personalized service," said the management team at Enroutz.com.

"Whether serving a Fortune 500 executive, a visiting diplomat, a celebrity, a private aviation traveler or a family seeking dependable transportation, our objective is simple: deliver an exceptional chauffeured experience every time."

About Enroutz.com

Enroutz.com is a premier provider of luxury Black Car, executive limousine and professional chauffeur services throughout Canada and the United States. The company specializes in executive transportation, airport transfers, corporate travel, private aviation transportation, VIP mobility, roadshows, meetings and events, city-to-city travel, family transportation and luxury chauffeur solutions.

With a commitment to professionalism, discretion and customer satisfaction, Enroutz.com continues to expand its premium transportation solutions for corporations, business leaders, government organizations and discerning travelers.

For additional information regarding Executive Chauffeured Club Memberships, corporate accounts or customized transportation programs, visit:

https://www.enroutz.com/club-membership

Email:
[support@enroutz.com](mailto:support@enroutz.com)

Website:
https://www.enroutz.com

###

Enroutz.com
Limousine Worldwide Group
+1 877-860-3388
support@limousineworldwide.directory
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