Henrico Starter Home Sells $32,000 Over Asking, 10.7% Above List Price

A sophisticated living room featuring soft sage green walls, crisp white upholstery, charcoal accents, and balanced styling that creates a welcoming first impression for buyers. A bright, professionally styled galley kitchen showcasing contrasting cabinetry, marble-look countertops, brass hardware, and thoughtfully curated accessories that elevate everyday living. Phillip Skaggs of Maison Real Estate Boutique, listing agent for 2607 Dellrose Avenue in Henrico's Lakeside area. A serene primary bedroom designed with layered neutral textures, sculptural lighting, and symmetrical styling to create a timeless luxury retreat that resonates with buyers. Johnathan and Jon Miller founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design

Staging isn't just for luxury listings. Phillip Skaggs of Maison Real Estate listed this 1952 Henrico home at $299,000; buyers pushed it to $331,000.

Dance taught me that a small stage can hold a big performance if every element is placed with intention, and homes work the same way,” — Phillip Skaggs | Maison Real Estate Boutique

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASELakeside-Area Starter Home Sells $32,000 Over Asking, Showing Professional Staging Pays at Every Price PointPhillip Skaggs of Maison Real Estate Boutique listed the 1952 Henrico home at 2607 Dellrose Avenue at $299,000; it closed at $331,000, roughly 10.7 percent over asking, following full vacant staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design A 1952 one-story home at 2607 Dellrose Avenue, in the Lakeside area of Henrico County's North Side, closed on May 26, 2026, for $331,000, roughly $32,000, or 10.7 percent, above its $299,000 list price. The home was listed on April 17, 2026, by Phillip Skaggs of Maison Real Estate Boutique and staged by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company.The sale is notable less for its price than for its price point. At $331,000, it is the most affordable home in a series of staged Richmond-area sales Jsquared has publicized this year, a series that has ranged up to seven-figure properties in the Fan and Museum Districts. The 10.7 percent over-asking margin on Dellrose Avenue outperformed several of those higher-priced sales in percentage terms, a result the companies say challenges the assumption that professional staging only makes sense for luxury listings.Compact post-war homes like this one, built in 1952 on a modest lot, present a specific staging problem: every square foot has to justify itself. Ahead of the listing, Jsquared conducted a design consultation with the seller's team to review paint, lighting, and finish decisions, then staged the vacant home in full, with furniture scaled to the home's proportions so rooms read as efficient rather than tight. In the starter-home segment, where many buyers are choosing between a small house and continuing to rent, the difference between "cramped" and "cozy" is often the difference between a listing that sits and one that draws competing offers."There's a myth that staging is a luxury-home service, and this sale is the counterargument," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "On a starter home, the margin between asking price and final price is won or lost on first impressions, same as on Monument Avenue. A buyer stretching for their first house needs to feel like the home is already taking care of them. Ten percent over asking on Dellrose Avenue says the buyers felt it."Skaggs, who spent 16 years as a professional dancer with the Richmond Ballet before his real estate career, said the presentation gave the home a presence beyond its footprint. "Dance taught me that a small stage can hold a big performance if every element is placed with intention, and homes work the same way," Skaggs said. "Jsquared staged this house so that buyers walking through a modest 1952 floor plan experienced something complete and considered. The offers reflected that."The sale extends the reach of Jsquared's design consultation and vacant staging model across the full breadth of the Central Virginia market, from seven-figure historic properties and rural acreage estates to, now, the starter-home segment where first-time buyers compete hardest.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia. The company’s process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller’s existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared’s design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). More information is available at jsquaredrva.com. About Maison Real Estate BoutiqueMaison Real Estate Boutique is a Richmond, Virginia-based residential real estate brokerage located on Libbie Avenue, serving buyers and sellers throughout the Richmond metropolitan area with a boutique, client-focused approach.Media Contact Interior Staging and DesignRichmond, Virginiajsquaredrva.com

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