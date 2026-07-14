Dane Functional Health Expands Access to EMSELLA Therapy for Pelvic Floor Health, Back Pain, and Intimate Wellness

Dane Functional Health expands EMSELLA treatments in Oakland to help address pelvic floor dysfunction, incontinence, back pain, and erectile dysfunction.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dane Functional Health , a functional medicine practice in Oakland, California, is offering access to EMSELLA , an FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment designed to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. The therapy is available for individuals experiencing pelvic floor dysfunction, urinary incontinence, chronic low back pain related to pelvic instability, and certain cases of erectile dysfunction associated with weakened pelvic floor muscles. The addition reflects the clinic's commitment to providing evidence-informed, non-surgical treatment options that support long-term health and quality of life.Unlike traditional pelvic floor exercises, EMSELLA uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) technology to stimulate thousands of supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions during a single treatment session. Patients remain fully clothed while seated comfortably throughout the approximately 30-minute procedure, with no required downtime. The treatment is intended to improve muscle strength, neuromuscular control, and pelvic stability, helping address conditions that can affect both women and men. Clinical research has shown benefits for urinary incontinence, pelvic floor weakness, and sexual wellness in appropriately selected patients.The practice emphasizes a personalized, root-cause approach to healthcare. EMSELLA complements the clinic's broader focus on functional medicine by offering patients a conservative option that may be incorporated into individualized care plans based on each person's health history and treatment goals.Dane Functional Health provides consultations to determine whether EMSELLA is an appropriate option for each patient. Individuals interested in learning more can schedule an evaluation on the practice's website.About Dane Functional Health:Dane Functional Health is an Oakland, California-based functional medicine practice dedicated to identifying and addressing the underlying causes of chronic health concerns. The clinic provides personalized care through advanced diagnostics, functional medicine therapies, lifestyle interventions, and innovative treatment technologies, including EMSELLA, to help patients improve health, function, and overall well-being.

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