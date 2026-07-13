Award-Winning Crisis PR Firm Red Banyan Names Hanna Morgan Account Manager Red Banyan

Morgan’s Promotion Strengthens Red Banyan’s Rapid Response Team Amid Growing Demand for Crisis Counsel

Hanna is a thoughtful, capable communications professional who brings real value to our clients when they need it most.” — Evan Nierman, Founder & CEO, Red Banyan

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Banyan , an award-winning crisis PR firm, today announced the promotion of Hanna Morgan to Account Manager. Morgan has built a strong track record on the firm's rapid response team, contributing sharp strategic thinking and a solutions-oriented approach to complex client challenges.Morgan joined Red Banyan in 2024 and has excelled across crisis communications, account management, and client strategy. Her ability to execute rapidly under pressure and produce meaningful outcomes has made her a trusted contributor on high-stakes accounts.“I’m so grateful and excited to be promoted to an Account Manager at Red Banyan,” said Morgan. “The past two years have been full of growth, learning, and the opportunity to work alongside an incredibly talented team. I’m proud of the work we do for our clients and look forward to continuing to contribute, take on new challenges, and grow in this position.”Morgan’s background brings both business acumen and communications depth to her client work. Prior to joining Red Banyan, she held positions in marketing and account coordination with a strategic marketing agency. She obtained her MBA from Ohio University."Hanna is a thoughtful, capable communications professional who brings real value to our clients when they need it most. We are proud to see her step into this expanded role," said Evan Nierman , renowned reputationist and CEO of Red Banyan.Recognized Among the Top Crisis Communications and Litigation PR FirmsMorgan’s promotion comes as client demand continues to rise for crisis communications, reputation management, and strategic advisory services. Red Banyan has recently earned a ranking in the prestigious 2026 Chambers Crisis & Risk Management Guide for top litigation PR and crisis management firms in the US. Earlier this year, O’Dwyer’s ranked Red Banyan the No. 1 Boutique Crisis Communications Firm in the United States and the World Communications Forum Association named the agency the No. 1 Communications Firm in the World for Communications Excellence.About Red BanyanRed Banyan is an award-winning crisis management, litigation PR, and reputation management firm specializing in high-stakes, high-profile situations. The firm advises leaders, organizations, and institutions navigating scrutiny, volatility, and reputational risk, where perception and trust directly influence outcomes. With deep expertise across strategic communications, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth while preparing for moments that test it. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com

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