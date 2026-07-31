CASE STUDY: FmPro Migrator Site License Edition Completes Estimated 16 Year FoxPro Rebuild Project in Less than 1 Year

FmPro Migrator Site License Edition Icon 700 x 700 FmPro Migrator Site License Server Diagram Layout Conversion Workbench CS XAML 1185 Win 1222 x 740

FmPro Migrator Site License Edition server securely automates Visual FoxPro migrations of code/forms/reports into multiple development environments & languages.

The automated conversion of 350 forms/reports & 500K lines of Visual FoxPro code to .NET C# was completed locally on the provided server without sending any customer data onto the public internet.” — David Simpson

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .com Solutions Inc. today released details of a customer migration project in which FmPro Migrator Site License Edition compressed an internally estimated 16 year manual Visual FoxPro rebuild into less than a single year of work.

The customer, an organization located in the midwest United States, maintained a business-critical Visual FoxPro application consisting of approximately 500,000 lines of code and 350 forms and reports. An internal assessment concluded that rewriting the application by hand would consume roughly 16 years of developer effort - a timeline that made modernization effectively impossible to schedule and left the organization dependent on an unsupported development platform.

Air-Gapped Server, Delivered Ready to Convert

.com Solutions Inc. shipped the customer a pre-configured FmPro Migrator Site License Edition server equipped with 512GB of unified memory and 80 GPU cores. The unit arrived pre-loaded with machine learning models selected for Visual FoxPro to C# conversion accuracy, allowing the customer to import their project and begin converting code on day one rather than spending weeks on model evaluation, GPU procurement, and environment setup.

Because the server operates air-gapped inside the customer's own data center, all source code, schema, and business logic remain on premises for the duration of the project. Developers connect to the server's local LLMs from their own desktop copies of FmPro Migrator, so proprietary intellectual property never leaves the building. The Site License Edition is licensed at a fixed price with unlimited developer seats, and the bundled hardware processes millions of tokens per day without the metered cloud billing that accompanies public LLM usage.

Training Records Tuned the Output to the Customer's Code Base

A significant portion of the accuracy gain came from FmPro Migrator's built-in Code Conversion Workbench training feature. Developers describe in plain English how they want specific Visual FoxPro constructs handled, and every subsequent conversion follows those instructions across the entire code base.

In one documented example, the VFP inlist() function is replaced everywhere with a purpose-written StartsWithAny() helper class rather than the long chains of individual comparisons an untrained model produces. Other training records extend empty() checks to catch whitespace, standardize handling of the $ substring operator, and wrap numeric comparisons in parentheses for readability and explicit precedence. Training records can be enabled or disabled individually, and they work identically across local and cloud models - which allows smaller, faster local models to approach the output quality of far more expensive public models.

Layout Conversion Workbench Handles the GUI

Forms and reports are frequently the reason legacy rebuild estimates balloon into multi-year figures. The Layout Conversion Workbench feature addresses this directly, producing high-fidelity automated GUI conversions across multiple target frameworks and languages.

The Workbench converts binary format files from Visual FoxPro, FileMaker Pro, and Microsoft Access into token-efficient text metadata, injected in real time into customizable task prompts. This approach supports hundreds of layout objects without exceeding LLM context limits, and the resulting project files are ready for immediate development in Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, OpenAI Codex, and VSCode. An agentic workflow processes all files in the project, including batch operations.

Available and (*) planned Layout Conversion Workbench conversions include:

.NET XAML WPF + EF Core + C#

.NET XAML WPF + EF Core + VB

*ASP .NET C#

*CakePHP 5.x

*Angular + TypeScript

*Angular + TS + Java SpringBoot

*Node.JS

*Python + Django

*React Native + TypeScript + CLI

*React Native + TypeScript + Expo

*.NET MAUI XAML + MVVM + C#

Team of Ten to Team of One

The combined effect is a shift in who can execute a migration. Full-fidelity automated conversion of layouts, forms, and reports - regardless of complexity - becomes work a single developer can drive, replacing six-figure, multi-month consulting engagements with one fixed-price license. The approach is especially valuable for projects where the original legacy application developers are no longer available, and it removes the initial friction that keeps migration initiatives permanently deferred. Organizations also gain a wider hiring pool by moving onto widely adopted open-source frameworks, and can scale desktop applications up to enterprise-class web or binary applications depending on the conversion target selected.

FmPro Migrator 11.85 is available now for macOS and Windows.

FmPro Migrator Site License Edition (including server) will be demonstrated at the [Full Access] conference August 6th – 10th at the Jesuit Retreat Center Los Altos CA. [Full Access] 2026 is year’s premier FileMaker conference in North America.

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