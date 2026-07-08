STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAIʻI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

KA ʻOIHANA ALAKAU

ED SNIFFEN

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

HDOT BEGINS RENOVATION OF HISTORIC BUILDING TO HOUSE NEW HARBORS ADMINISTRATION OFFICES

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation hosted a blessing today to start renovation work on the new harbors administration offices. Left to right: Niko Salvador, engineer program manager, harbors; Dre Kalili, deputy director of transportation for harbors; Sen. Sharon Moriwaki; Sen. Lorraine Inouye; Fred Kim, president, Alan Shintani, Inc.; Ed Sniffen, director of transportation; Kahu Kenneth Makuakāne, Kawaiaha‘o Church.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 7, 2026

26-0297

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will begin renovation work on a historic two-story building at Channel Street across from the Pier 2 cruise terminal, that will serve as the new harbors administration offices. HDOT and its contractors and guests hosted a blessing today to start the work.

The 15,325-square-foot building is one of four remaining structures built in 1946 as part of the U.S. Immigration Complex. Originally used as the detention building at the immigration station, the building previously housed the Department of Health’s health services offices and is currently under the jurisdiction of HDOT. The other three buildings are occupied by federal immigration services. The buildings were designed by architects Herbert C. Clayton and C. W. Dickey and were the first structures in Hawai‘i to use terra cotta. The entire complex is listed on both the National and Hawai‘i Registers of Historic Places.

“This area of Honolulu Harbor has served several significant purposes dating back to the 1800s and today we will transform and repurpose this historic building yet again, as it will be the new home for the HDOT harbors administration,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen.

The design for this rehabilitation project started nearly three years ago and includes careful consideration of the original architectural design, while creating a vibrant and modern workplace influenced by the maritime activity and commerce that drives port operations and the local economy.

The $25.9 million renovation project will include hazardous material abatement, selective demolition and replacement of existing and historic building elements, including roofing, windows and doors. New building systems will be installed including plumbing, sewer, electrical, telecommunications, security, air-conditioning, fire alarm and automatic fire sprinkler system. The project, which is designed to meet LEED Silver certification, also includes installation of a photovoltaic system, a backup combustion generator, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and adaptation to coastal flooding.

Historic rehabilitation efforts will involve repair and cleaning of terra cotta, decorative metal elements and in-kind clay tile roof replacement to maintain the architectural elements of the structures.

The adjacent Annex Building will also be renovated and electrical improvements will be made at Pier 2.

Upon completion in early 2028, 95 harbors employees will relocate from the current administration office in the Hale ‘Awa Kū Moku Building at Pier 11 at Nimitz Highway and Fort Street, to the new offices.

As Honolulu Harbor undergoes significant redevelopment over the next two decades, the Hale ‘Awa Kū Moku Building, which is also listed on the Hawai‘i Register of Historic Places, will be repurposed to become a flex space for port users requiring temporary office accommodations while redevelopment is underway.

Additional photos:

Originally used as the detention building as part of the U.S. Immigration Complex that was built in 1946, the building will be rehabilitated to serve as the new harbors administration offices.

Originally used as the detention building as part of the U.S. Immigration Complex that was built in 1946, the building will be rehabilitated to serve as the new harbors administration offices.

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