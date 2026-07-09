Fan District Home Sells Above Asking in Fifth Straight Jsquared and Park 27 Success

Historic architecture meets modern luxury in this thoughtfully staged living room. Sculptural furnishings, curated artwork, and bold contemporary styling highlight the original fireplace while creating a memorable, gallery-inspired space that captivates b A dramatic copper range hood, expansive marble island, and custom finishes combine to create a chef’s kitchen that serves as the architectural centerpiece of the home. Chris Small, founder of Park 27 Group, is known for delivering exceptional real estate expertise, strategic marketing, and outstanding client service throughout the Richmond, Virginia market. Rich architectural details paired with contemporary furnishings create a sophisticated dining space that balances historic character with modern luxury, making every gathering feel elevated. Johnathan and Jon Miller, founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, bring together luxury interior design, home staging, and strategic marketing to help homeowners, builders, and real estate professionals maximize a property’s appeal and value throu

Five listings, five wins. Chris Small of Park 27 and Jsquared keep a perfect record as this 3,648 sq ft Fan District home sells above asking.

We price accurately, Jsquared prepares the home to justify every dollar of that price, and buyers keep confirming the strategy.” — Chris Small | Chris Small Group | Park 27

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fan District Home Sells Above Asking at $1,180,000, the Fifth Park 27 and Jsquared Listing to Close at or Above List PriceChris Small of Park 27 listed the 3,648-square-foot home at 2025 W Grace Street at closed above asking at $1,180,000 following a design consultation and full vacant staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design A four-bedroom home at 2025 W Grace Street in Richmond's Fan District sold for $1,180,000, above list price, achieving full asking price and more on one of the largest homes Jsquared Interior Staging and Design has staged and publicized this year. The 3,648-square-foot home was listed by Chris Small of Park 27 and staged by Jsquared, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company. It is the fifth listing pairing Park 27 and Jsquared to close at or above list price, following sales on Grove Avenue, W Franklin Street, and W Grace Street in the Fan and Museum District that together closed more than $360,000 over their combined asking prices.In the seven-figure segment of Richmond's historic neighborhoods, closing at or above list price is far from guaranteed; larger homes draw a smaller buyer pool, and negotiations frequently settle below asking. Achieving full price on a nearly 3,650-square-foot Fan District home reflects a listing that held its value from first showing to final contract.The sale is also the first in the Small and Jsquared series to come from the Fan District proper, extending a run of results that began in the neighboring Museum District. Ahead of the listing, Jsquared conducted a design consultation with the seller's team to review paint, lighting, and finish decisions, then staged the vacant home in full before it was marketed. At this scale, the staging challenge inverts: rather than making rooms feel larger, the work centers on making a home of nearly 3,650 square feet feel connected and livable rather than cavernous, giving each of its many rooms a clear purpose a buyer can immediately understand."The bigger the home, the more important it is that it answers a question before the buyer has to ask it," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "A vacant house this size can feel like a maze of empty rooms. Our design consultation and staging install gave every space a defined role, so buyers walked through experiencing a home, not calculating how they'd fill one. Holding full asking price on a home this size in the Fan tells you that approach worked."Small said the result continues a pattern across his listings prepared with Jsquared. "Five listings now, and every one of them has closed at or above the price we set," Small said. "That's not a streak of luck, that's a repeatable process. We price accurately, Jsquared prepares the home to justify every dollar of that price, and buyers keep confirming the strategy."The sale extends a pattern across Jsquared's work this year, spanning historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family colonials, in which the company's design consultation and vacant staging model has preceded sales at or above asking price.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia. The company’s process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller’s existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared’s design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). More information is available at jsquaredrva.com. About Park 27Park 27 is a boutique real estate advisory firm serving Central Virginia, with particular expertise in Richmond's Museum District, Fan District, Monument Avenue corridor, Windsor Farms, and the Near West End. Founded on the belief that clients deserve thoughtful strategy, expert guidance, and honest counsel, Park 27 combines deep local market knowledge with an affiliation with Leverage Global Partners, providing clients with both local expertise and global reach.

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