Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.7.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jaci Thomson, of Roseville, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Interagency Support Division at the California Department of General Services. Thomson has been Special Advisor to the Directorate at the California Department of State Hospitals since 2026. She was Deputy Director of the Patient Care Coordination Division at the California Department of State Hospitals from 2021 to 2026. Thomson was Principal Program Budget Analyst III at the California Department of Finance from 2014 to 2021. She was the Budget and Compliance Officer at the California Office of Planning and Research and California Volunteers from 2008 to 2014. Thomson was Principal Program Budget Analyst III and a Finance Budget Analyst at the California Department of Finance from 2000 to 2007. She earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Performance from the University of Iowa. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $195,492. Thomson is a Democrat.

Devon Keeler, of Carmichael, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary for Communications and External Affairs at the California Department of Food and Agriculture. She has been Assistant Executive Director, Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Partnerships at the California Governor’s Office of Service and Community Engagement since 2022. Keeler was Senior Communications Officer at the California Department of Public Health from 2021 to 2022. She held multiple positions at Mercury Public Affairs from 2011 to 2021, including Vice President, Director, and Senior Associate. Keeler earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $161,100. Keeler is a Democrat.

Darrell Roberts, of Chula Vista, has been appointed to the State Board of Fire Services. Roberts has been President of the California Professional Firefighters since 2026 and Battalion Chief at the City of Chula Vista Fire Department since 2001. He was President of the International Association of Firefighters Local 2180 from 2014 to 2025. Roberts is a member of the International Association of Firefighters. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Roberts is a Democrat.

John Preckwinkle III, of Palm Springs, has been appointed to the Native American Heritage Commission. Preckwinkle served as a Tribal Council Member for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians from 2021 to 2026, where he was Chairman of the Cultural Preservation Committee from 2010 to 2021. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Preckwinkle is a Republican.