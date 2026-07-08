Podcast: The fight against high blood pressure [hypertension]
Hypertension affects nearly half of U.S. adults, and 10% of those cases don’t respond well to treatment. U.S. National Science Foundation-supported professor Tao Zhou discusses the development of a new 3D-printed hydrogel-based bioelectronic device for hypertension treatment.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
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