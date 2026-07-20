Henrico Colonial Draws Offer in Only 3 Days, Sells $27,000 Over Asking

A beautifully presented twilight exterior creates an unforgettable first impression, showcasing exceptional curb appeal and inviting buyers home before they even step inside. Strategic furniture placement emphasizes soaring ceilings, architectural details, and the fireplace while creating a warm, inviting space that feels both luxurious and livable. Laura Peery Team | Steele Group Sothebys International Realty | Every detail matters. Carefully curated accessories and clean-lined furnishings elevate even the smallest spaces, giving buyers the impression of a professionally designed home. Buyers are looking for additional living space. A professionally staged screened porch showcases year-round comfort and expands the home’s livable square footage.

Laura Peery and Elizabeth Smalley listed the 5-bedroom West End home at $698,000; it closed at $725,000 after design consultation and staging by Jsquared.

Buyers in this part of Henrico know exactly what they're looking for, and when a home answers those questions the moment they walk in, they don't wait around,” — Elizabeth Smalley | The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henrico Colonial Draws Accepted Offer in 3 Days, Sells $27,000 Over Asking, After Jsquared Design Consultation and StagingLaura Peery and Elizabeth Smalley of The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty listed the five-bedroom home at 3624 Woodlynne Place at $698,000; an offer was accepted within three days, and the sale closed at $725,000 following a design consultation and full vacant staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design A five-bedroom colonial at 3624 Woodlynne Place in Henrico, Virginia, closed on June 15, 2026, for $725,000, roughly $27,000, or 3.9 percent, above its $698,000 list price. The home went on the market on May 27, 2026, and had an accepted offer just three days later, the fastest accepted offer among the Richmond-area sales Jsquared Interior Staging and Design has staged and publicized this year. The 3,112-square-foot home was listed by Laura Peery and Elizabeth Smalley of The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty and staged by Jsquared, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company.Located in Henrico's West End near Short Pump and zoned for Godwin High School, the home represents the suburban family segment of the market, where school districts, square footage, and move-in readiness drive buyer decisions more than the architectural pedigree that shapes Richmond's historic urban neighborhoods. It is the fourth sale this year pairing the Peery and Smalley team with Jsquared to close above asking, following a Henrico listing on Gardiner Road that sold roughly $460,000 over its list price and a renovated Cape Cod on S Crestwood Avenue in Richmond that sold 14 percent over list in June.Ahead of the listing, Jsquared conducted a design consultation with the seller's team to review paint, lighting, and finish decisions, then staged the vacant home in full before it was marketed. In a family-oriented suburban market, the staging was built to answer the questions West End buyers walk in with: where the kids do homework, how the main level flows for daily life, and whether five bedrooms feel like flexibility or excess.Smalley, whose track record of over-asking sales spans both Richmond's city neighborhoods and Henrico's West End, said the three-day offer reflected preparation meeting demand. "Buyers in this part of Henrico know exactly what they're looking for, and when a home answers those questions the moment they walk in, they don't wait around," Smalley said. "Jsquared's consultation and staging made this home feel ready for a family's real life, not just ready for photos, and three days to an accepted offer tells you how strongly buyers responded.""Suburban family homes are a different staging challenge than a historic rowhouse, and honestly they're where staging earns its keep," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "Buyers here are comparing four or five similar colonials in the same school zone, so the home that feels the most livable wins. Our design consultation and staging were about making sure this was that home."The sale extends a pattern across Jsquared's work this year, spanning historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and now suburban family colonials, in which the company's design consultation and vacant staging model has preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA).About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia. The company’s process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller’s existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared’s design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). More information is available at jsquaredrva.com. About The Steele Group Sotheby's International RealtyThe Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty is a Richmond, Virginia-based residential real estate brokerage affiliated with the Sotheby's International Realty network, serving buyers and sellers throughout the greater Richmond metropolitan area.

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