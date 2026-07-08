NeonNow urges contact centres to keep the human touch in an AI-first world

Michael Powrie, founder and CEO

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney, Australia: 8 July 2026: AI-first customer engagement platform NeonNow is urging contact centres to move beyond AI hype and let AI handle the volume, while people handle the moments that require empathy, judgement and experience.

NeonNow builds AI that takes on repetitive, high-volume tasks, freeing agents to focus on the conversations that need a human response, and giving leaders the insight to lift service quality without losing that human connection.

Built on Amazon Web Services and Amazon Connect, NeonNow helps organisations manage customer conversations across voice and messaging, with cloud communications, automation and intelligence brought together in one platform.

NeonNow IQ is the intelligence layer powering AI features across the NeonNow platform, including intent detection, real-time sentiment, agent assist, automated call summaries and operational insights.

NeonNow IQ is designed to help contact centre teams:

- Support agents with real-time insight during customer conversations

- Identify customer intent and sentiment across interactions

- Automate call summaries and reduce manual reporting

- Surface patterns for coaching, quality and performance improvement

- Automate routine and high-volume tasks while keeping people focused on complex customer moments

Rather than treating AI as a standalone add-on, NeonNow IQ learns from customer interactions and turns them into practical intelligence for human agents and leaders. Agents can receive better context during live conversations, while managers can reduce manual reporting and identify patterns that inform coaching, quality assurance and customer experience improvements.

The platform also extends beyond inbound service through NeonNow Outreach for outbound engagement and NeonNow Agentic for AI agent automation, and NeonNow CX providing the core contact centre capability.

Together these systems give organisations a connected way to manage customer interactions across human, automated, inbound and outbound channels in a way that is efficient but also preserves customer trust, according to NeonNow.

Michael Powrie, founder and CEO of NeonNow, said: “Contact centre leaders do not need more AI hype. They need technology that works in production, supports their people and helps them deliver better customer experiences."

“NeonNow IQ was built for the moments where speed, context and judgement all matter. It gives agents real-time intelligence, helps leaders understand what is happening across the contact centre and supports automation where it genuinely improves the experience."

“Our view is simple. AI should handle the volume, but people should still handle the moments that require empathy, judgement and experience. Working with AWS allows us to deliver that on infrastructure organisations can trust.”

For more information, visit www.neonnow.ai.

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Please contact neonnow@thirdhemisphere.agency for any interview requests

NeonNow https://www.neonnow.ai/ is an AI-first customer engagement platform built to help organisations deliver faster, smarter and more consistent customer conversations across voice and messaging. Designed for modern teams that need rapid performance, flexibility and scale, NeonNow brings together cloud communications, automation and intelligence in one streamlined platform. For more information visit https://www.neonnow.ai/.

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