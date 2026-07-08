DARUMA from Oscar-Winning Executive Producer Peter Farrelly Returns to Theaters in Honor of Disability Pride Month

DARUMA from Oscar-winning executive producer Peter Farrelly returns to limited theaters in July in honor of Disability Pride Month. DARUMA stars Tobias Forrest, Victoria Scott and John W. Lawson.

A portion of ticket proceeds from the July screenings will benefit the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DARUMA , executive produced by Oscar-winner Peter Farrelly, is returning to theaters this July for a limited theatrical run in honor of Disability Pride Month. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to support its mission of funding innovative research, advancing care, and empowering individuals and families impacted by paralysis.DARUMA screened to critical acclaim on the U.S. film festival circuit, where its lead actors earned major recognition for their performances. Tobias Forrest received the Media Access Award's (now known as the Easterseals Disability Arts & Culture Awards) Best Actor award presented by Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, while John W. Lawson won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Actor at the Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The film also stars Abigail Hawk of CBS Blue Bloods and Golden Globe winner Barry Bostwick of The Rocky Horror Picture Show fame.DARUMA follows a man with paralysis (Forrest) who discovers he has a daughter from a forgotten fling prior to his spinal cord injury. After he takes the young girl for a financial payout, he quickly discovers that he cannot parent her as she needs and enlists the help of his grumpy double amputee neighbor (Lawson) to take her on a cross-country road trip to live with her maternal grandparents (Bostwick).Along the way, the trio discovers the meaning of found family and forgiveness. At its heart, DARUMA is an uplifting story about second chances, exploring the challenges veterans face after service, the complexities of fatherhood, and the universal search for belonging. As the journey unfolds, the meaning behind the Daruma doll gradually reveals itself, becoming a powerful metaphor for hope and second chances.DARUMA is the first film in US cinematic history to star two authentically cast leads with disabilities in a narrative not about overcoming a disability.At a time when the hard-won rights and protections of people with disabilities are under threat, DARUMA serves as a timely catalyst to foster meaningful conversations about disability, dignity, and equal opportunity for all.Written and produced by Kelli McNeil-Yellen and directed and shot by Alexander Yellen, DARUMA is the result of a more than seventeen-year creative journey for the husband-and-wife filmmaking duo. DARUMA was released in theaters and on digital platforms nationwide in 2024 and holds a 92% Fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a 98% audience score. In December 2024, McNeil-Yellen received the Authenticity Award for the screenplay at the inaugural Indie Awards, held at the Directors Guild of America.DARUMA will screen at the following theaters in July in honor of Disability Pride Month:July 15 - Sunray Cinema (Tampa, FL)July 16 - Crest Theater (Sacramento, CA)July 16 - Egyptian Theater (Boise, ID)July 17 - Smodcastle Cinemas (Atlantic Highlands, NJ)July 21 - Greenbelt Cinema (Greenbelt, MD)July 26 - The Hill Arts (Portland, ME)For ticket links, go to: www.DarumaMovie.com For those unable to attend a screening in person, DARUMA is currently available to stream on Tubi and on Amazon Prime . Open captions and audio descriptions for the film are available for those who are Deaf, hard or hearing or have low vision.

DARUMA official trailer

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