Maine Healthy Soils Program Awards Nearly $1 Million to Help Farmers Build Resilience

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July 7, 2026

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) has awarded nearly $1 million through its Maine Healthy Soils Program to help 19 farms implement projects that improve soil health, increase farm resilience, and strengthen long-term agricultural sustainability.

Soil Health Implementation Grants support 19 farms with projects that improve productivity, protect natural resources, and strengthen Maine agriculture

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) has awarded nearly $1 million through its Maine Healthy Soils Program to help 19 farms implement projects that improve soil health, increase farm resilience, and strengthen long-term agricultural sustainability.

The DACF awarded $960,000 through the competitive Soil Health Implementation Grant (SHIG) program, which provides grants of up to $65,000 to help farmers overcome practical barriers to adopting proven soil health practices. Projects include investments in equipment, drainage improvements, irrigation upgrades, cover cropping, reduced tillage, rotational grazing, and other practices that improve soil function while protecting Maine's working lands.

"The Maine Healthy Soils program helps farmers to incorporate new practices into their production systems that are aimed at enhancing resilience and long-term productivity," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. "Investments in soil health now will pay dividends for our farms, our environment, and future generations."

Demand for the program continues to grow. In its second year, the Department received 98 applications requesting nearly $5 million, demonstrating strong interest from farmers across Maine. Twelve of the 19 recipients are receiving DACF grant funding for the first time, reflecting the program's expanding reach into Maine's agricultural community.

"Investing in soil health is an investment in Maine agriculture," said Matt Boucher, Maine Healthy Soils Program Manager. "These farmer-led projects will strengthen farms, improve resilience, and help ensure our working lands remain productive well into the future."

Awarded farms represent a wide cross-section of Maine agriculture, ranging from one-acre specialty crop operations to 700-acre dairy and livestock farms. Recipients include vegetable growers, dairy farms, orchards, vineyards, wild blueberry producers, flower farms, and livestock operations, with seven certified organic farms receiving awards.

For Noyes Family Farm in Albion, the funding will help purchase a no-till corn planter that builds on decades of conservation work.

"This investment helps us continue conservation practices our family began generations ago," said Chuck Noyes. "Improving soil health strengthens our ability to grow quality feed, protect water resources, and keep our family dairy sustainable despite rising costs and increasingly unpredictable weather."

At Lazy Acres Farm in Farmingdale, the grant will allow the farm to install irrigation infrastructure needed to begin incorporating cover crops into its production system.

"We've wanted to expand our use of cover crops for years, but our irrigation system limited what we could do," said Sarah Lutte. "This grant finally gives us the opportunity to dedicate land to improving our soils while making our farm more productive and resilient."

The Maine Healthy Soils Program provides both technical assistance and financial support to help farmers improve soil health through voluntary, science-based practices that strengthen farm productivity while protecting natural resources.

A complete list of grant recipients and project descriptions, along with more information, is available at the Maine Healthy Soils Program website.