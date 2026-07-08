Top Los Angeles Agent Jimmy Heckenberg Represents Exceptional Furnished Estate in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury real estate expert Jimmy Heckenberg is representing one of Pacific Palisades' most distinguished lease offerings with the debut of an exceptional furnished estate in the prestigious Riviera neighborhood, now available for $85,000 per month.

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Situated behind mature landscaping on one of the Riviera's most desirable streets, the residence offers a rare turnkey opportunity to enjoy luxury coastal living in one of Los Angeles' most sought-after communities. Combining timeless architecture, refined interiors, and resort-inspired amenities, the home has been thoughtfully curated to deliver both elegance and everyday comfort.

Spanning approximately 8,472 square feet, the estate features six en-suite bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, with an expansive floor plan designed for both intimate family living and sophisticated entertaining. Grand living spaces filled with natural light are complemented by soaring ceilings, custom finishes, and seamless transitions to the outdoor living areas, creating an effortless indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

The gourmet kitchen is equipped with premium Sub-Zero appliances and opens to inviting gathering spaces that serve as the heart of the home. Every room has been professionally furnished and carefully appointed, allowing future residents to move in and immediately experience the property's exceptional level of quality and design.

Among the home's highlights is an extraordinary primary suite featuring a private sitting area, fireplace, sweeping ocean views, generous walk-in wardrobe, and a spa-inspired bathroom designed to evoke the feel of a five-star resort. Two additional bedroom suites on the main level provide flexibility for guests, multigenerational living, or executive office space, while four additional suites upstairs offer privacy and comfort for family and visitors alike.

Outside, the estate unfolds into a private resort-like setting complete with beautifully manicured grounds, a sparkling pool and spa, covered outdoor pavilion, built-in barbecue, and multiple spaces designed for entertaining or quiet relaxation. Mature landscaping and elevated positioning provide remarkable privacy while capturing refreshing ocean breezes and scenic coastal vistas.

Additional amenities include a dedicated executive office or flex suite, a home theater, wine cellar, generous guest parking, a two-car garage, and covered carport—further enhancing the home's appeal as one of the area's premier luxury lease opportunities.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to lease a truly exceptional residence in one of Los Angeles' most prestigious neighborhoods," said Jimmy Heckenberg. "Homes of this caliber—offered fully furnished and ready for immediate enjoyment - rarely become available in the Riviera."

Recognized as one of Los Angeles' leading luxury real estate professionals, Heckenberg continues to represent some of Southern California's most distinguished homes, connecting discerning clients with exceptional properties throughout the region.

The fully furnished estate at 1221 Minorca Drive is currently offered for lease at $85,000 per month. Private showings are available by appointment through Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty.

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