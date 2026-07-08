IDR Announces New Fuel Tax Bill Signed Into Law, Effective July 1

Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed the Senate File 2493 regarding fuel tax exemption into law, effective July 1, 2026.

Senate File 2493 – Certain Ethanol Blended Gasoline Exemption

A bill for an act relating to the excise tax on certain ethanol blended gasoline purchased exclusively for use in an implement of husbandry used in agricultural production. Exempt fuel must be formulated with more than 85% by volume of ethanol when purchased at a terminal or refinery rack.

The Iowa Department of Revenue has updated the Iowa Fuel Tax Information webpage with more information on this exemption and Iowa fuel tax.

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