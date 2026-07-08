Recent Updates to the License Administration Portal

The Iowa Department of Revenue’s License Administration Portal is designed for local authorities who review and approve or deny new and renewal alcohol, device, and tobacco applications.

Effective July 8, 2026, a new self-service feature will be available that will allow local authority users to manage their team’s online access directly within the portal without needing to contact the Department.

With this change, you’ll be able to:

Make immediate updates to your team’s portal profiles without waiting for an email to be processed.

Add new users or adjust access permissions as your staffing needs change.

Remove access for departing employees.

How to Manage Your Users

Log into your License Administration Portal account Navigate to the I Want To… tab Under the “Manage Logons” panel, select Manage Other Logons

All existing users are designated as a “License Approver Admin” and can add, change, or manage users. We recommend assigning 1-2 administrators for your organization and adjusting other’s access to “License Approver User” to limit their permissions.

Other Recent Updates

Payment reports showing Retail Tobacco & Device Retailer Permit fees distributed to local jurisdictions are now available in the License Administration Portal. To view the reports:

Log into your License Administration Portal account Navigate to the I Want To… tab Under the “Distributions” panel, select the appropriate link

Questions

If you need help navigating the License Administration Portal or need assistance:

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