Talk & Film Bring Delaware’s Revolutionary Story to Life at Archives’ First Saturday Program

On Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., the Delaware Public Archives will host a special First Saturday Program featuring a presentation and a screening of a new documentary exploring Delaware’s pivotal role in America’s founding.

The event will begin with a shortened presentation of Independence or the Bayonet, examining the critical days leading up to July 1776 through the perspectives of Caesar Rodney, George Read, and Thomas McKean.

Following the presentation, attendees will watch Caesar Rodney’s Ride: The Story of Delawareans and the Declaration of Independence, a new one-hour documentary presented by the Delaware Heritage Commission. The film explores Caesar Rodney’s legendary overnight ride to Philadelphia and the important role Delawareans played in the fight for American independence.

This special program is part of the Delaware Public Archives’ ongoing Delaware 250 educational programming commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and highlighting Delaware’s unique contributions to the nation’s founding.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about upcoming events and programs, visit archives.delaware.gov.