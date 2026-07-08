10X Digital Launches 10X Luma™, AI Visibility Platform That Helps Brands Get Found in AI and Search

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New differentiated platform combines AI Visibility scoring, competitive intelligence, SEO, earned media and content as a holistic lead gen approach.

We created 10X Luma to provide professionals with a roadmap for improving visibility which leads to increased targeted lead generation and business.” — Holly Rollins

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more buyers turn to artificial intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity to research products, services and vendors, 10X Digital today announced the launch of 10X Luma™, a new AI Visibility platform designed to help organizations understand—and improve—how they are represented across AI-powered search and traditional search engines.Unlike traditional SEO tools that focus primarily on Google rankings, 10X Luma evaluates a company's broader digital visibility by analyzing how AI systems interpret, recommend and reference a brand. The platform provides an AI Visibility Score along with actionable insights that help businesses strengthen their online authority and increase their likelihood of being recommended during AI-assisted research."Search behavior is changing rapidly," said Holly Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of 10X Digital. "Increasingly, buyers aren't starting with a Google search—they're asking AI which companies they should trust. Businesses need to understand how they appear across both AI platforms and search engines. We created 10X Luma to provide professionals with a roadmap for improving visibility which leads to increased targeted lead generation and business."The platform evaluates multiple factors that influence discoverability, including:AI Visibility Score and overall digital readiness;Competitive benchmarking; Search engine optimization (SEO) performance;Content gap and topic opportunity analysis;Website AI readiness;Brand authority and third-party citation opportunities;Strategic recommendations to improve visibility across AI and traditional search.10X Luma is designed for organizations seeking to improve long-term organic growth through a combination of AI Visibility strategy, search optimization, authoritative content development, earned media and thought leadership. Industries served include, but aren’t limited to:Advanced ManufacturingPackaging & AutomationStudent HousingMultifamily HousingHealthcareMortgage & Financial ServicesHome and business services-roofing and HVAC to plumbing and restorationThe launch comes as businesses increasingly seek ways to adapt to the rapid evolution of AI-powered search and customer discovery. Industry analysts continue to report growing adoption of AI tools for research, comparison shopping, and vendor evaluation, creating new opportunities—and new challenges—for brands competing online."Our goal is to simplify a complex topic," Rollins added. "Businesses don't need another dashboard full of technical metrics. They need clear answers about how visible their company is, how they compare to competitors, and what actions will create measurable improvements."Businesses can request a complimentary AI Visibility Assessment to receive an initial AI Visibility Score, competitive analysis and recommendations to increase their visibility. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://10xdigitalinc.com/10xluma/ About 10X Digital10X Digital is a US-based woman-owned full-service digital marketing agency specializing in AI Visibility, search engine optimization (SEO), thought leadership, earned media, content marketing, paid media and lead generation. The 20+ year-old-agency helps organizations increase visibility, build authority and generate qualified leads by combining strategic marketing with emerging AI technologies.

10X Luma B2B AI Visibility

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