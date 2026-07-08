Consultive Strategy Group Expands and Hires Graduating Talent for Career Opportunities

Leadership, mentorship, and professional growth remain key priorities for Kristyn Shetty and Consultive Strategy Group.

Customer service, sales, and recruiting opportunities are available at Consultive Strategy Group as the company continues its growth trajectory.

Work ethic, coachability, integrity, resilience, and ambition are the qualities we look for when building our team. Skills can be taught. Attitude and commitment cannot.” — Founder and CEO, Kristyn Shetty

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consultive Strategy Group, a marketing and customer acquisition firm based in Newton, Massachusetts, is expanding its team and actively hiring for customer service, sales, and talent acquisition roles. As the company continues its growth trajectory, it is seeking recent and upcoming college graduates eager to gain hands-on experience, receive professional mentorship, and build long-term careers in leadership and business development.

The company's current hiring efforts include entry-level Customer Service, Sales Representative, and Recruiter positions. These roles provide exposure to customer relations, communication, talent acquisition, and business operations, giving individuals the opportunity to develop practical skills in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.

These positions at Consultive Strategy Group are structured around close mentorship rather than standard onboarding. New hires work directly alongside experienced leaders who walk them through client-facing scenarios, decision-making, and day-to-day problem-solving, so the learning curve is guided rather than left to trial and error.

That structure is paired with room to grow. As team members show initiative, they're given greater ownership, opportunities to sharpen skills such as negotiation and team coordination, and a clear path toward leadership roles.

Entering the workforce after graduation often means adjusting to a different pace and structure than academic life, and Consultive Strategy Group builds its hiring process around that transition. Rather than screening primarily for prior experience, the company looks for candidates who show up prepared, ask good questions, and respond well to direct feedback, treating those early signals as a better predictor of long-term fit than a resume line item. This approach has become especially relevant as the company scales, since maintaining consistency in client service depends on hiring people who adapt quickly.

Founder and CEO, Kristyn Shetty, puts it simply: “Work ethic, coachability, integrity, resilience, and ambition are the qualities we look for when building our team. Skills can be taught. Attitude and commitment cannot.”

In addition to supporting individual growth, the company remains committed to building strong teams and fostering a collaborative culture. Leadership regularly checks in with newer team members outside of formal reviews, using those conversations to catch small issues early and keep people aligned as their responsibilities expand.

For candidates, that structure means the role itself can grow alongside them. Consultive Strategy Group sees this pipeline of developing talent as central to its own expansion, giving early-career professionals a real stake in the company's results. As the organization takes on new clients and expands into new markets, team members who've grown within the company are often the ones trusted to help lead that next phase.

Graduating students and early-career professionals seeking career opportunities in Newton, Massachusetts, are encouraged to connect with Consultive Strategy Group to learn more about available positions and how the company supports employees as they build their careers.

About Consultive Strategy Group

Consultive Strategy Group is a marketing and customer acquisition firm based in Newton, MA. The company specializes in in-person customer acquisition, team development, brand awareness, and market expansion. With a focus on building meaningful relationships, Consultive Strategy Group works closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions that support long-term growth. Their team is committed to professional development, leadership training, and creating an environment where individuals can grow while contributing to measurable results.

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